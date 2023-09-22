Nomura India buys Cholamandalam Financial shares worth Rs 166-crore

Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund on Friday bought shares of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd worth Rs 166 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund purchased 14,51,000 shares of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings.

The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,145.30 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 166.18 crore.

Meanwhile, promoter of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ambadi Enterprises Ltd offloaded 10.58 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,151.02.

This took the deal value to Rs 121.80 crore.

Shares of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings fell 0.97 per cent to close at Rs 1,191.75 apiece on BSE.

Also Read Ashok Leyland, Cholamandalam ink pact to offer dealer financing solutions Cholamandalam Investment and Finance reports 28.2% rise in Q1 PAT Indian markets have limited upside in the near-term; buy the dips: Nomura India's fiscal deficit target of 5.9% for FY24 at risk, warns Nomura Nomura India's Head of Investment Banking Utpal Oza steps down: Report India to enter JP Morgan's EM bond index; set for $20 billion inflow Sensex posts steepest weekly fall in 15 months, ends 221 points lower Inclusion in JP Morgan's Bond index to aid BOP improvement: Economists Bonds settle lower after initial euphoria on JPMorgan's index inclusion Sai Silks Rs 1,201-crore IPO subscribed 4.40 times on last day of bidding