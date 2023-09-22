close
Nomura India buys Cholamandalam Financial shares worth Rs 166-crore

According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund purchased 14,51,000 shares of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings

File photo of the logo of Nomura Securities is seen at the company's Head Office in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2023 | 9:46 PM IST
Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund on Friday bought shares of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ltd worth Rs 166 crore through an open market transaction.
According to the bulk deal data available with BSE, Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund purchased 14,51,000 shares of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings.
The shares were acquired at an average price of Rs 1,145.30 apiece, taking the transaction size to Rs 166.18 crore.
Meanwhile, promoter of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings Ambadi Enterprises Ltd offloaded 10.58 lakh shares at an average price of Rs 1,151.02.
This took the deal value to Rs 121.80 crore.
Shares of Cholamandalam Financial Holdings fell 0.97 per cent to close at Rs 1,191.75 apiece on BSE.

Stock Market Nomura Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company

Sep 22 2023

