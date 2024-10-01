Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Northern Arc Capital share price rises 5% on strong June quarter results

Northern Arc Capital share price rises 5% on strong June quarter results

Shares of Northern Arc, which listed on September 24 on the bourses, surged after reporting strong quarterly results in the June quarter of FY25 (Q1FY25).

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2024 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Northern Arc Capital share price: Non-banking finance company Northern Arc Capital share price gained up to 5.26 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 915 per share on Tuesday, October 01, 2024. 

Shares of Northern Arc, which listed on September 24 on the bourses, surged after reporting strong quarterly results in the June quarter of FY25 (Q1FY25).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Northern Arc Capital quarterly results
The company’s profit rose 32.4 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 93.6 crore in the June quarter of financial year 2025 (Q1FY25), from Rs 70.7 crore in the same quarter a year ago (Q1FY24).
 

Northern Arc Capital’s total revenue from operations soared 44 per cent annually to Rs 577.7 crore in Q1FY25, from Rs 401.4 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY24). Its interest income, meanwhile, climbed 50.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 549 crore in the June quarter of FY25, from Rs 364.5 crore in the June quarter of FY24. 

Northern Arc Capital IPO

More From This Section

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 150pts, at 84,400, Nifty at 25,850; IT gains, Metal, FMCG drag

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Transaction charges on NSE, BSE, MCX, Higher STT from today: Things to know

Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, stock market

Nifty, Bank Nifty PCR turns bearish; Longs added in MidCap; Shorts in RIL

global stocks

Asian stocks ease, dollar strengthens as traders weigh US interest rates

Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment

Diffusion Engineers IPO allotment: Check status, GMP, likely listing price

Northern Arc Capital made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges on September 24, buoyed by positive market sentiment. The shares were listed at Rs 351 on the BSE, marking a premium of 33.40 per cent over the issue price of Rs 263. On the NSE, the shares opened at Rs 350, reflecting a 33.07 per cent premium compared to the IPO price.

Northern Arc Capital background
Founded in 2009, Northern Arc Capital focuses on providing retail loans to underserved households and businesses across India. 

With a diversified business model that spans various sectors and regions, the company has facilitated over Rs 1.73 trillion in financing for approximately 101.82 million individuals as of March 31, 2024. 

As a registered Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC) with the Reserve Bank of India, Northern Arc has been a key player in the financial landscape for the past 14 years.

At 10:05 AM, the Northern Arc Capital share was trading 2.12 per cent higher at Rs 305.60 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.14 per cent higher at 84,421.44 levels.




Also Read

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE, Bull

Kalpataru Projects share up over 3% on Rs 1,241-cr order win; details here

Stock market

Stocks To Watch: Airtel, Blue Dart, Indian Oil, Bajaj Auto, Tata Power

Kedaara Capital, Real estate, Capital raise

Nifty Realty slips over 2% after housing sales decline 11% in Q3CY24

Reliance Industries

RIL shares fall over 3%, end as top Sensex loser as investors book profit

Diagnostic companies. Photo: iStock

Vijaya Diagnostic soars 11%, hits new high in weak market on strong outlook

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty Northern Arc Capital MARKETS TODAY stock market trading S&P BSE Sensex IPOs valuations IPOs Indian stock exchanges Indian stock market Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2024 | 10:10 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market HolidayJ&K Assembly election Phase 3 LIVELatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon