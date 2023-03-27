NSDL warns brokers 'opting out' of demat nomination without investors' nod



India’s largest depository, National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL), warned such market participants through a circular issued on Monday. With the deadline for submitting nomination details for demat accounts approaching, many stock brokers have been found to be updating the nomination field as ‘opting out’ without the consent of the investor.



It can be updated by the brokers only after obtaining investors’ explicit consent, said the depository. NSDL, which handles demat securities worth over Rs 300 trillion, has explicitly asked participants to not update the choice of nomination on their own.



With just a few days to go, some stock brokers were found to be opting out from nomination on behalf of investors who hadn't updated or submitted the choice of nomination. “It may be noted that updating the ‘choice of nomination’ without the explicit consent of the investor is against the intention of the circulars and the same has been viewed seriously,” said NSDL.

Also Read What is the difference between a demat and a trading account? Nearly 28 million demat accounts added in 2022, shows data How to move shares to another demat if you're sore with existing broker At 6.1 mn, pace of demat account additions slowest in 10 quarters in Q2FY23 1.77 million new Demat accounts added in Oct, second-lowest this year No rerating yet for diagnostic players despite price hikes as margins fall Aditya Birla Sun Life tanks 12% in 2 days; stock hits record low India's m-cap falls below $3 trn-mark; analysts see bumpy road ahead OFS may trigger sell-off in HAL shares; is it time to accumulate or avoid? Morepen Labs zooms 18% on USFDA nod with NIL observations for HP facility



As the update has been mandated by the market regulator, stock brokers cannot charge for updating nomination or opting out. According to the directions by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), the trading accounts of the investors not meeting the nomination deadline will become inactive after March 31.