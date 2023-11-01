close
Sensex (-0.44%)
63591.33 -283.60
Nifty (-0.47%)
18989.15 -90.45
Nifty Smallcap (0.33%)
5837.20 + 19.25
Nifty Midcap (-0.26%)
38775.10 -101.85
Nifty Bank (-0.34%)
42700.95 -145.00
Heatmap

Sharpline Broadcast case: Sebi modifies order against 15 individuals

In March this year, the regulator barred 24 entities from the securities market for manipulating the share prices of two companies through misleading videos on YouTube channels

SEBI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 1 2023 | 11:24 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Capital market regulator Sebi on Wednesday modified its order passed against 15 individuals in a case of manipulation of share prices of Sharpline Broadcast Ltd through uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels.
In March this year, the regulator barred 24 entities from the securities market for manipulating the share prices of two companies through misleading videos on YouTube channels.
Passing a 77-page confirmatory order with some modifications, Sebi restrained 15 individuals from dealing in the scrip of Sharpline during the pendency of the investigation.
"I, hereby confirm the directions issued vide the Interim Order dated March 02, 2023 read with Confirmatory Order dated July 11, 2023, subject to the following modifications, the noticees are restrained from dealing in the scrip of Sharpline during the pendency of the investigation," Sebi's whole time member Ananth Narayan G said in the order on Wednesday.
The watchdog noted that the liability for the illegal gain made by each individual to this order shall be borne by them individually.
Further, Sebi gave relaxations to Bhim Singh Chaudhary and Bimla Chaudhary.
The latest order pertains to 15 individuals.
In its interim order passed on March 2, Sebi found that during the second half of May 2022, false and misleading YouTube videos about Sharpline Broadcast were uploaded on two YouTube channels Midcap Calls and Profit Yatra.
These videos peddled false and misleading news to recommend that investors buy stocks of New Delhi-based Sharpline for extraordinary profits, Sebi said.
These YouTube channels had lakhs of subscribers and the videos had crores of viewership, aided by promotion through paid advertising campaigns.
Following the release of the videos on YouTube, there was an increase in prices and trading volume of the Sharpline scrip. The volumes appear to have been contributed by a large number of retail investors who might have been influenced by the misleading videos.
Sebi classified these entities into categories like creator of YouTube channels, net sellers and volume creators..
The entities orchestrated an egregious case of "pump-and-dump" of Sharpline Broadcast, wherein they collectively helped create trading volumes and interest in the scrip, spread patently false and misleading YouTube videos about the scrip, and hence induced unsuspecting small investors to buy the scrip at elevated prices, Sebi added.

Also Read

Trai recommends IB ministry to grant infra status to telcos, broadcasters

EC to issue air time vouchers online for campaign through broadcasters

Movie success offsets ad revenue slip for broadcasters like ZEE, Sun TV

Sebi pause on 'total expense ratio' sets off rally in AMC shares

SEBI plans to restrict borrowing by AIFs to prevent systemic risk

NSE consolidated net profit surges 13% to Rs 1,999 crore in Sept quarter

Neogen Chemicals to raise Rs 253 cr through issue of preferential shares

Crude oil rises over 2% of US Fed meet as West Asia conflict rages

Rupee hits fresh closing low of 83.29 due to rise in dollar index

Advance-decline ratio skids to 1.02 in October as FPIs step up selloff

On Tuesday, Sebi had modified its order passed against 22 entities in a similar case related to manipulation of share price of Sadhna Broadcast by way of uploading misleading videos on YouTube channels.
In its order, Sebi had restrained all the entities except Kundan Singh Bisht from dealing in the scrip of Sadhna during the pendency of the investigation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Follow our WhatsApp channel
Topics : SEBI Stock Market broadcasters

First Published: Nov 1 2023 | 11:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveOnion Price TodayWistron DealGold-Silver Price TodayWindfall TaxAadhaar Data on SaleNZ vs SA Live ScoreSun Pharma Q2 Results

Elections 2023

Assembly elections 2023: Rajnath Singh to campaign in Mizoram todayChhattisgarh polls: Cameras installed to keep vigil on liquor movement

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SA Playing 11, live match time, streamingWorld Cup 2023: Iyer's short ball troubles focal point in India nets

India News

Bank Holidays in November 2023: Banks to remain shut for 15 days next monthNo fireworks in Delhi, Mumbai during World Cup matches as pollution worsens

Economy News

Govt hikes windfall tax on crude to Rs 9,800 per ton, reduces on dieselIndia braces for 8% sugar output dip as sugarcane crop suffers: Trade body
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon