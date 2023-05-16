Colocation case: NSE receives Rs 300 crore from market regulator Sebi



Mumbai, 16 May Samie Modak



The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has received Rs 300 crore from the Securities and Exch­ange Board of India (Sebi) following relief from the Supreme Court (SC), which is hearing an appeal by the market regulator in the colocation case. The court on March 20 asked Sebi to return Rs 300 crore to the NSE from the Rs 1,107 crore the exchange had deposited as part of the disgorgement in the case.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT), in January, set aside a Rs 1,000-crore disgorgement order passed by the market regulator in 2019 against NSE. SAT upheld all the non-monetary directives issued by Sebi. It quashed the disgorgement directive and instead asked NSE to pay just Rs 100 crore as penalty.

Meanwhile, the NSE has filed a revised consent application with Sebi on March 19 to settle a separate case pertaining to a trading outage in 2021. NSE fresh consent in trading outage case



On February 24 that year, NSE’s trading system was halted for several hours due to issues in links with telecom service providers. It also resulted in the risk management system of NSE Clearing Limited and other systems such as clearing and settlement, index and surveillance systems becoming unavailable.

Sebi, on August 11, 2021, served a show cause notice to the exchange and its senior staffers alleging non-compliance with its circulars. July 2021.