Strengthening debt market on Sebi's agenda, says Ananth Narayan

The (Sebi) is working on strengthening the market in India through the introduction of new products, mitigating segment risks, and pursuing certain tax proposals, said whole-time member Ananth Narayan, in his first public address after joining the capital regulator.

Speaking at the 9th SBI Banking & Economics Conclave, the former banker said the segment growth in India has been slow and mired in accidents, and it is trust that the regulator is trying to develop for investors.

“We have seen many accidents between 2017 and 2019, particularly in the market. It is nice to say that capital formation is easy at this point in time, but if we have two to three large shocks, the confidence can dissipate,” said Narayan.

He added that there is only Rs 4 trillion investment from in the debt market, against Rs 48-trillion investment in the .

The of the is almost Rs 290 trillion, but the corporate outstanding is at Rs 40 trillion, indicating more traction is needed on the debt side.

This year, has brought in various regulations to increase accessibility and transparency on bond dealings and trades.

A stockbroker licence (debt segment) has been mandated for online bond platforms. Moreover, brokers registered with the exchanges for the debt segment will be allowed to place bids on the request for quote platform on behalf of their clients, effective January 1, 2023.

“We have had some announcements on the bidding platforms. We are trying to reduce the size of individual bonds which retail can subscribe to, and there are some tax proposals we hope the government will look at favourably,” added Narayan.

Narayan also said that will soon come out with some new consultation papers on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) norms and ratings. The rising investment base for ESG and the inclination to green debt securities has brought a need for clearer disclosures.

In the midst of rising risk of ‘greenwashing’, has taken the view that investors are looking for credible disclosures for the ESG segment. It even took action in one of the cases of misrepresentation.

Earlier a consultation paper floated by Sebi had proposed ESG rating products such as ESG Corporate Risk Ratings, ESG Financial Risk Ratings, and ESG Impact Ratings.

Under the proposed norms, credit rating agencies and research analysts with a minimum of Rs 10 crore networth and with standard infrastructure and manpower will be eligible to be accredited by Sebi.

The WTM also cautioned against information technology and cybersecurity risks for financial institutions, while highlighting the need for tech-savvy people to run the entities.

Narayan’s caution comes amidst the recent malware attack on a few of the systems of the largest securities depository — Central Depository Services (CDSL) — which impaired settlement activities.

Sebi has sought a report from CDSL to identify the cause and asked the depository to furnish a report within 21 days.