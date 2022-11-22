Sebi extends one-time stock option settlement scheme by two months

-
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) extended the settlement scheme by two months to January 21, 2023. The scheme introduced this year in August was to expire on November 21.
“It has been observed that during the last few days, a large number of entities have shown interest in availing the scheme,” said Sebi.
The scheme provides a one-time settlement opportunity to entities that have executed trade reversals in the stock options segment of BSE during the period from April 1, 2014 to September 30, 2015, and against whom adjudication proceedings have been initiated and are pending before any forum or authority.
First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 17:21 IST
