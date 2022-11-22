JUST IN
Sebi extends one-time stock option settlement scheme by two months
Sebi extends deadline for settlement scheme on illiquid stock options cases
Hi-Tech Pipes surges 18% as board to mull fund raising on November 24
PSU Bank index soars 73% from June lows; UCO, BOI, Canara zoom up to 102%
Nykaa shares decline 5% for second straight day on heavy volumes
LIC trims stake in large-caps: Check how Sun Pharma, Maruti look on charts
Easy Trip Planners zooms 40% in two days; stock hits all-time high
Metal stocks: Will export duty rollback help?
Paytm hits new all-time low, stock tanks 26% in two weeks
Kaynes Technology makes stellar debut, lists at 33% premium to issue price
You are here: Home » Markets Â» News
Sebi extends deadline for settlement scheme on illiquid stock options cases
Paytm has lost over Rs 1 trillion in market cap since its issue
Business Standard

Sebi extends one-time stock option settlement scheme by two months

Scheme provides a settlement opportunity to entities that have executed trade reversals in stock options from April 2014 to Sept 2015, and against whom adjudication proceedings are pending

Topics
Securities and Exchange Board of India | SEBI | Indian stock market

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

File photo: PTI

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) extended the settlement scheme by two months to January 21, 2023. The scheme introduced this year in August was to expire on November 21.

“It has been observed that during the last few days, a large number of entities have shown interest in availing the scheme,” said Sebi.

The scheme provides a one-time settlement opportunity to entities that have executed trade reversals in the stock options segment of BSE during the period from April 1, 2014 to September 30, 2015, and against whom adjudication proceedings have been initiated and are pending before any forum or authority.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Securities and Exchange Board of India

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 17:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.