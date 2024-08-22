NSE tightens SME listing norms amid concerns over company quality

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday prescribed new eligibility conditions for the listing of small and medium enterprises (SMEs) amidst concerns about the quality of companies raising funds through this route.

The stock exchange permits the listing of SMEs on its platform, NSE Emerge, from which the firms can later migrate to the mainboard upon fulfilling certain conditions. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

On Thursday, NSE added the requirement of positive free cash flow as a criterion for listing on NSE Emerge.

“The company/entity should have positive free cash flow to equity (FCFE) for at least two out of three financial years preceding the application,” NSE stated in a circular, detailing the computing methodology.

This additional criterion will apply to all draft documents filed from September 1 onwards. The exchange added that the figures will be considered from audited balance sheets.

The total number of listings on NSE Emerge crossed 500 as of July, with 22 new listings in the month. July saw the highest number of listings in a single month, with fund mobilisation of Rs 1,030 crore.

Last month, the bourse imposed a cap on the opening price of SMEs at 90 per cent higher than the issue price.

The exchange stated that the move was intended to standardise the opening price discovery across exchanges during the special pre-open session for SME IPOs.

Last year, the Short Term Additional Surveillance Measure (ST-ASM) framework was extended to SME stocks, a framework previously implemented only on the stocks listed on the mainboard.

Concerns regarding SME stocks have arisen following astronomical and irrational increases in the prices of SMEs on the listing day, as well as concerns about manipulations in financial statements. The market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), has taken action against fraudulent players on several occasions.

IPOs of SMEs are approved by the stock exchanges and do not undergo the strict scrutiny of the market regulator.

The exchanges vet the applications based on the prescribed eligibility criteria before granting in-principle approvals. These criteria include a track record of at least three years, promoters residing in India, operating profit, management experience, and no regulatory or disciplinary actions.