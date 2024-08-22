Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Inox Green hits new high; stock zooms 55% over preferential issue price

Inox Green hits new high; stock zooms 55% over preferential issue price

Inox Green's board had allotted 28.98 million shares on preferential basis to its promoters and non-promoters, at an issue price of Rs 138 per share, which amounted to a total of Rs 400 crore.

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 4:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Inox Green Energy Services (IGESL) hit a new high of Rs 214.40, as they rallied 9.5 per cent on the BSE in Thursday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. The stock zoomed 55 per cent compared to the preferential issue price of Rs 138 per share.

At 02:56 pm; IGSL was quoting 7 per cent higher at Rs 210.35, as compared to the 0.17 per cent gain in the BSE Sensex index.

Moreover, the average trading volumes of the company's shares has more than doubled so far. A combined 16.78 million shares, representing 4.6 per cent of total equity of IGSL, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

IGESL is India's leading wind operating and maintaining (O&M) services player with 3.35 GW of assets under management. The company plans to almost double its portfolio to 6GW from 3.35 GW currently through a mix of organic and inorganic growth.

IGESL is India’s only listed pure-play renewable O&M service company. The company raised Rs 1,050 crore through a mix of shares and warrants issued on a preferential basis to promoters and other marquee investors.

On August 2, 2024, the board of Inox Green had allotted 28.98 million equity shares at an issue price of Rs 138 per equity share, amounting to a total of Rs 400 crore, on a preferential basis to its promoters and non-promoters.

The board had also allotted 44.83 million convertible warrants, at an issue price of Rs 145 per convertible warrant, upon receipt of upfront payment of 25 per cent of the issue price, aggregating to Rs 162.50 crore.

The renewable energy company allotted equity shares to non-promoters, including Ashish Kacholia (1.45 million or Rs 20 crore), Forbes EMF, Foreign Portfolio Investor (3.62 million or Rs 50 crore) and Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund, Mutual Fund (2.39 million or 33 crore).

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty hold steady; IT, auto and oil & gas indices under pressure

Market Highlights, Aug 22: Sensex up 148 pts, ends atop 81k; Nifty holds 24,800; banks, FMCG gain

Premiuminsurance

Look beyond surrender value rules as growth healthy for Life Insurers

TVS Motor

TVS Motor Company's new launch drives shares to 52-week high; details

Dabur

Dabur's shares rally on announcing new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu

Premier Energies ipo

Upcoming IPO Alert! 7 takeaways from solar cell maker Premier Energies' RHP


IGESL provides Long-term O&M services for wind farm projects, wind turbine generators (WTGs) and the common infrastructure facilities on the wind farm which support the evacuation of power from WTGs.

The board of IGESL has appointed valuers and consultants to advise on the demerger of common infrastructure from Inox Green and merge the same into Resco Global.

Post evaluation of reports submitted by them, and subject to the board's approval, the demerger would lead to the consequential listing of Resco. The proposed demerger will result in a cleaner and asset light balance sheet for the company.

Around 80 GW of wind capacity is expected to be added in the country in the next eight years as per the National Electricity Plan. This provides visibility of more than Rs 6 trillion for wind energy OEMs, and provides a large multi-year opportunity for O&M service providers.

Draft proposal of domestic content requirement for wind turbines by NITI Aayog may lead to further consolidation of suppliers in the domestic market.

According to the company's Q1FY25 investor presentation, India’s green hydrogen production target of 5 mmtpa is expected to require an incremental addition of 125 GW of RE capacity (solar & wind) every year.

Also Read

Zomato, Zomato stock, Food delivery

Did Zomato pull a 'Blinkit' with Paytm's ticketing biz buy? Analysts weigh

stock market trading

Transformers and Rectifiers bags $16.8 mn orders; shares hit upper circuit

adani power energy sector

Adani Power shares fall 3% amid report of stake sale by Promoter group

bear market down

Nucleus Software shares fall as investors book profits after sharp rally

stocks, markets, investors, growth, funds, investments, brokers

BSE Smallcap index hits record high; TVS Electronics, Varroc zoom up to 20%

Topics : Buzzing stocks stock market trading Market trends Preferential allotment MARKETS TODAY S&P BSE Sensex BSE NSE equity Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 3:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayOrient Tech IPOKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesBharat Bandh 2024Kolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon