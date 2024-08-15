Stock Markets closed on Independence Day 2024; trading to resume on Aug 16

The BSE and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will remain closed on Thursday, August 15, 2024, on account of Independence Day. Trading across all segments, including equities, equity derivatives, and the securities lending and borrowing (SLB) segment, will be suspended for the day. The markets will reopen for regular trading on Friday, August 16.

In addition to the stock markets, the commodity markets will also be closed for the entire day. This includes trading on the BSE's Commodity Derivatives Segment and Electronic Gold Receipts (EGR) Segment, as well as all bullion, metals, and energy derivatives trading on the Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX). Both morning and evening sessions will remain shut.

Upcoming market holidays in 2024

Today’s holiday is one of the 14 trading holidays scheduled for 2024, as detailed in a circular issued by the stock exchanges last year. Independence Day marks the only market holiday in August, with the next closure scheduled for October 2, Gandhi Jayanti. Following this, markets will be closed on November 1 for Diwali and on November 15 to observe Guru Nanak Jayanti. The final holiday for the year will be on December 25 for Christmas.

Wednesday's stock market closing

On the last trading day before the holiday, Wednesday, August 14, the markets experienced a mixed session. The Sensex added 149.85 points, closing at 79,105.88, while the Nifty 50 ended slightly higher at 24,143.75, up by 4.75 points. The Nifty IT index led gains among the 14 major industry indices, rising 1.5 per cent thanks to positive performance from TCS, HCLTech, and L&T Technology Services. In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 increased by 0.59 per cent, and the Nifty SmallCap 100 rose by 0.64 per cent, reflecting a positive sentiment in mid and small-cap stocks.