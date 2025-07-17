Thursday, July 17, 2025 | 02:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Here's why Sterlite Technologies share price surged 6% today; details

At 1:50 PM, shares of Sterlite Technologies was trading 4.55 per cent higher at ₹119.76 per share on the National Stock Exchange.

Sterlite Technologies share price today: Shares of Sterlite Technologies were buzzing in trade on Thursday, July 17, 2025, as the scrip surged over 6 per cent, logging an intraday high of ₹121.99. 
 
At 1:50 PM, shares of Sterlite Technologies were trading 4.55 per cent higher at ₹119.76 per share on the National Stock Exchange. In comparison, NSE Nifty was trading at 25,167.85, down by 44 points or 0.18 per cent. At the time of writing this report, around 10.5 million shares had changed hands on the counter, collectively, on the NSE and BSE. So far this calendar year, the shares of the company have remained largely flat, up by just 0.13 per cent. 
 

Why did Sterlite Technologies' share price rise in trade?

The optical and digital solution firm announced a partnership with Hygenco Green Energies to build Maharashtra's first-ever green hydrogen and green oxygen production facility for optical fibre. This will make Sterlite one of the world's first optical fibre manufacturers to use 100 per cent green hydrogen in production processes. The facility will supply green hydrogen to the company's glass preform facility, located in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra.
 
“By leveraging 100% green hydrogen for its glass preform manufacturing, STL is setting a new global benchmark for decarbonization in the optical fibre industry. Our collaboration with Hygenco exemplifies our commitment towards sustainability and operational excellence. We are proud to lead the way in integrating green hydrogen into large-scale manufacturing and look forward to continuing our efforts to build a greener, more resilient future for India and the world," said Rahul Puri, CEO, optical networking business, Sterlite Technologies.
 
This development comes at a time when the company is planning to reduce its carbon emissions by 30 per cent annually.  ALSO READ: Q1 results today: Axis Bank, Wipro, Jio Fin, Ceat among 37 firms on July 17 

About Sterlite Technologies

 
Sterlite Technologies designs and deploys high-capacity converged fibre cables and wireless networks, and is a leading player in end-to-end data network solutions. The company partners with international telecom companies, cloud companies and other large entities to design, build and manage cloud-native software-defined networks. Sterlite was incorporated in 2000 and has expertise in optical fibre and cables, hyper-scale network design and deployment, and network software.
 

