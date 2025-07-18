Friday, July 18, 2025 | 10:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / CEAT falls over 2% on mixed Q1 nos; profit tanks 28%, revenue up 11% YoY

CEAT falls over 2% on mixed Q1 nos; profit tanks 28%, revenue up 11% YoY

At 10:04 AM, CEAT share was trading 1.46 per cent lower at ₹3,799 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.39 per cent lower at 81,939.81 levels.

Established in 1958, CEAT is the flagship company of RPG Enterprises and ranks among India's leading tyre manufacturers. With a robust presence in both domestic and international markets, CEAT produces over 48 million high-performance tyres annually.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 10:39 AM IST

CEAT share price: Tyre maker CEAT shares were under pressure on Friday, July 18, 2025, with the stock dropping up to 2.47 per cent to an intraday low of ₹3,760 per share. 
 
At 10:04 AM, CEAT share was trading 1.46 per cent lower at ₹3,799 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.39 per cent lower at 81,939.81 levels.  Follow Stock Market LIVE: Sensex drops 500 pts, Nifty below 25,000

Why did CEAT share price fall in trade today?

 
CEAT share price fell on the back of a mixed show in the June quarter of financial year 2026 (Q1FY26).
 
 
The company reported a 27.7 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) decline in net profit, which dropped to ₹112 crore in Q1FY26, compared to ₹154 crore in the same quarter last year (Q1FY25). 
 
Its revenue, however, rose 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,529 crore, up from ₹3,193 crore, indicating continued growth in topline performance. 

Ebitda increased marginally by 1.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹387 crore in Q1FY26, against ₹383 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous year (Q1FY25). 
 
Ebitda margin, meanwhile, declined 100 basis points (bps) to 11 per cent from 12 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
The board of directors also approved the re-appointment of Arnab Banerjee as managing director and chief executive officer (MD and CEO) of the company for a further term of two years effective from April 1, 2026, subject to approval of shareholders, based on the recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee.
 
“We continue to grow at a strong pace with double-digit growth in top-line, driven by OEM and replacement segments,” said Arnab Banerjee, MD and CEO, CEAT.
 
Banerjee added, “Looking ahead, we are well poised to ride the premiumisation and electrification trend in the domestic market, and renew our growth in international markets with stability in the geopolitical situation.”
 

About CEAT

 
Established in 1958, CEAT is the flagship company of RPG Enterprises and ranks among India’s leading tyre manufacturers. With a robust presence in both domestic and international markets, CEAT produces over 48 million high-performance tyres annually. 
 
The company serves a wide range of vehicle segments, including 2- and 3-wheelers, passenger cars, utility vehicles, commercial vehicles, and off-highway vehicles.
 
Meanwhile, RPG Group, founded in 1979,  is one of India’s fastest-growing and diversified business conglomerates, with a turnover of $5.2 billion. Its portfolio spans across key sectors such as infrastructure, tyres, pharmaceuticals, information technology, and specialty businesses, along with a growing focus on innovation-driven technology ventures.
 

