Oil India share jumps 6%, rebounds to 1-year high after 3 weeks: Read why

In another report by PTI, oil companies are looking at the possibility of using close to $600 million of their dividend income stranded in Russia to buy oil from that country, the report cited officials as saying.

In the 2G ethanol space, OIL is looking to invest Rs 8,000 crore, Rath said.



With crude crossing 10-month highs of $94 per barrel, upstream companies like OIL will benefit from higher net crude realisations, aided by cheaper imports of Russian crude.



In the last 3 months, the stock has gained almost 10 per cent from a level of Rs 253 touched on June 15, 2023.