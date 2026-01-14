Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 07:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Oil rises for fifth day on Iran supply fears amid US attack threats

Tehran warned US allies in the Middle East it would strike US bases on their soil if Washington attacked Iran. Some personnel were advised to leave a US military base in Qatar

oil, crude oil, oil pipeline,

Representative image from file.

Reuters London
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 6:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil prices rose on Wednesday for a fifth straight session on fears of Iranian supply disruptions due to a potential US attack on Iran and possible ‍retaliation against US regional interests.

Brent futures were ​up 92 cents, or 1.4 per cent , at $66.39 a barrel at 1147 GMT. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up 87 cents, or 1.4 per cent, at $62.02 a barrel.

Tehran warned US allies in the Middle East it would strike US bases on their soil if Washington attacked Iran. Some personnel were advised to leave a US military base in Qatar.

"We are in a period of geopolitical instability and potential supply disruption," said Jorge Montepeque, ​managing director at Onyx Capital Group. "The protests in Iran are seen as potentially leading to a regime change. That's a big one and the possibility of a US attack is looking high."

 

U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday urged Iranians to keep protesting and said help was on the way, without specifying what that meant.

"Protests in Iran risk tightening global oil balances through near-term supply losses, but mainly through rising geopolitical risk premium," Citi analysts said in a note, raising their outlook for Brent over the next three months to $70 a barrel.

The analysts noted, however, that the protests had not spread to the main Iranian oil-producing areas, which had limited the effect on actual supply.

The oil price rise was also curbed by significant crude and product builds in the U.S., the American Petroleum Institute reported late on Tuesday.

Crude stocks in the US, the world's biggest oil consumer, rose by 5.23 million barrels in the week ended January 9, the API reported, citing market ‌sources.

Gasoline inventories climbed 8.23 million barrels, while distillate ​inventories rose 4.34 million barrels from a week earlier.

Stockpile data from the US Energy Information Administration will be released later on Wednesday. On Tuesday, a Reuters poll showed that US crude oil stockpiles were expected to have fallen last week, while gasoline and distillate inventories likely rose.

Also capping prices, Organization of the Petroleum ‍Exporting Countries member Venezuela has begun reversing oil production cuts made under a US embargo as crude exports were also resuming, three sources said.

Two supertankers departed Venezuelan waters on Monday with about 1.8 million ‍barrels ‌each of crude ​in what may be the first shipments of a 50-million-barrel supply ‍deal between Caracas and Washington to get exports moving again following the US capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas ‍Maduro.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 6:58 PM IST

