Wednesday, November 26, 2025 | 09:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / OMCs set for strong quarter on buoyant margins, says Antique

OMCs set for strong quarter on buoyant margins, says Antique

Antique Stock Broking reiterated 'Buy' on Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp., and Indian Oil Corp, with HPCL as the top pick

Antique broking on OMCs

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:03 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are poised to deliver another strong performance in the third quarter of the current financial year, supported by soft crude, resilient refining margins and a sharp reversal in losses on liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), according to Antique Stock Broking.
 
Refining is expected to remain the key earnings driver, aided by elevated product cracks stemming from reduced Russian exports, outages in the Middle East and firm global demand, the domestic brokerage said. It reiterated 'Buy' on Hindustan Petroleum Corp., Bharat Petroleum Corp., and Indian Oil Corp, with HPCL as the top pick.
 
LPG under-recoveries have narrowed significantly, from ₹98.6 per cylinder to ₹33 per cylinder, resulting in an estimated ₹3400 crore boost to Ebitda for the quarter. Additionally, the rollout of monthly compensation from November 2025 is likely to add another ₹5000 crore, taking the total uplift to about ₹8500 crore, or roughly 28 per cent of Q2 Ebitda, Antique said. 
 
 
Auto-fuel margins remain healthy at above ₹4 per litre despite a temporary dip in retail diesel margins. Antique expects these margins to rebound to over ₹5 per litre as product cracks cool from their current elevated levels, which are nearly 37 per cent above the three-year average.
 
While refining margins may ease through 2026 as new capacity comes onstream, Singapore complex margins are still likely to stay above $5 per barrel, with Indian refiners maintaining a premium of $1-1.5 per barrel. Crude supply remains ample, keeping benchmark prices in the $60-65 per barrel range.

Also Read

No easier rules for foreigners, say home retailers

Value fashion outperforms as analysts highlight V-Mart as top retail pick

United Spirits, Radico Khaitan, Allied Blenders share price

Nuvama upbeat on alco-bev space, bets on United Spirits and ABD; here's why

real estate, luxury homes

Launches boost presales growth of top real estate developers in Q2premium

pharma

Neuland, Lupin, Divi's lead domestic, CDMO surge amid US generics headwinds

Motilal Oswal: Sector of the week

IT stocks set for AI-led revival; Infy, HCL among Motilal Oswal's top bets

 
"As long as crude stays range-bound and auto-fuel prices remain frozen, OMCs are well-positioned to sustain elevated profitability, whether driven by refining or marketing," Antique Stock Broking said. It added that sector valuations at 4.5-5.2 times first-half FY28 EV/Ebitda (adjusted for investments) remain compelling.
 
HPCL remains Antique’s top pick, with the commissioning of the Vizag refining upgrade facility this month likely to trigger earnings upgrades, the brokerage noted.
 
A near-term issue is the impact of recent US sanctions on Russian producers Rosneft and Lukoil, effective November 21. The move may temporarily disrupt supplies. Reliance Industries Ltd. has already halted Russian crude purchases for its SEZ refinery. However, Antique believes Russian exports are unlikely to be curbed meaningfully while global prices stay low, given geopolitical and market incentives.
 
Crude prices are therefore expected to remain in the $60-65 per barrel range in the near term, supported by healthy supplies from the US and OPEC+.  ================================== 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock/sector belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.
     

More From This Section

markets, trading

Brokerages split on Kaynes Tech post-meet: Here's what investors should do

Stock market live, November 26

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts, Nifty tests 25,950 ; Tata Motors PV, IT stk up; Airtel dips

Asian stcks, asian shares, share market

Asian stocks rise on Wall St gains as weak US data boosts Fed rate-cut bets

stock markets, trading

Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook; Shriram Fin, Ashok Leyland among top stock picks

The Yokohama Smart City Project uses Smart Grid technology and solar panels to help cut energy consumption in homes and businesses by between 15% - 22%

Nuvama starts coverage on Premier Energies with 'Buy', sees J-curve growth

Topics : Industry Report Markets Sensex Nifty Markets Indian Oil Corporation Bharat Petroleum Corporation Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 26 2025 | 9:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon