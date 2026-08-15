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Home / Markets / News / Online forum Reddit to join closely-tracked S&P 500 index next week

Online forum Reddit to join closely-tracked S&P 500 index next week

Inclusion in the benchmark index is expected to boost Reddit's visibility and attract investments from mutual funds and ETFs that track or benchmark the S&P 500

Reddit

Representative image from Pexels.

AP New York
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 15 2026 | 10:36 AM IST

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Reddit will join the S&P 500 next week, giving the wide-ranging online forum a boost in prestige and investments.

Joining the S&P 500 is considered an achievement for a company because the index is a widely followed measure of the broader US stock market's health. A company is selected for the index based on several criteria that demonstrate stability, including market size and consistent profitability.

Reddit's stock surged 12.6 per cent Friday.

Aside from status, inclusion means more investments. The index tracks 500 of the biggest US stocks, and trillions of dollars in investments benchmark themselves against it. Those investments include mutual funds and exchange-traded funds. Essentially, those funds will have to buy the stock once it becomes part of the index that the fund is tracking or mimicking.

 

Investors are depending more than ever on funds that simply mimic indexes such as the S&P 500. It's a lower-cost way to invest, allowing savers to keep more of their investments. Partly because of that, such index funds have usually proven to be better performers than funds that try to pick and choose individual stocks.

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Reddit will join the benchmark index as of Tuesday. A stock must trade publicly for at least 12 months to join the S&P 500. The operator of the index, S&P Dow Jones Indices, stuck to that guideline recently when it declined to fast-track SpaceX into the index after the space exploration company's massive initial public offering in June.

Reddit's inclusion comes weeks after it posted strong financial results for the second quarter. That included its highest-ever quarterly revenue. The company has been posting profits almost every quarter since it went public in 2024.

Wall Street expects profits to more than double overall in 2026 on a surge in revenue.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Reddit S&P 500 US stock market US stock markets

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First Published: Aug 15 2026 | 10:33 AM IST