Monday, June 23, 2025 | 11:01 AM IST
₹80-crore order from Ather Energy lifts Interarch Building share price 4%

₹80-crore order from Ather Energy lifts Interarch Building share price 4%

Interarch Building shares jumped in trade today after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹80 crore from Ather Energy.

Interarch Building Solutions is among the leading providers of turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India.

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Interarch Building share price today: Interarch Building Solutions (Interarch Building) shares were in demand in an overall weak market on the first trading day of the week i.e. Monday, June 23, 2025, with the stock rallying up to 3.83 per cent to an intraday high of ₹2,140 per share. 
 
At 10:45 AM, Interarch Building shares continued to trade near day’s high levels, up 3.78 per cent at ₹2,139 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.85 per cent lower at 81,709.33 levels.  READ STOCK MARKET UPDATES LIVE

What fueled the rise in Interarch Building share price?

 
Interarch Building shares jumped in trade today after the company announced that it has secured an order worth ₹80 crore from Ather Energy.
 
 
In an exchange filing, Interarch Building said, “We wish to inform you that the Company has secured an order from M/s Ather Energy Ltd. The formal purchase order is currently awaited.”
 
Under the terms of the order, Interarch Building will be responsible for design, engineering, manufacturing, supply and erection of pre-engineered steel building systems.  

According to the company, it has received a 10 per cent advance payment along with the order. The project is scheduled to be completed within nine months.
 
At the beginning of the month, the company received a purchase order worth ₹45 crore from an automobile original equipment manufacturer (OEM).   ALSO READ | Oswal Pumps share slips 7%, falls below IPO price after lacklustre debut
 

About Interarch Building 

 
Interarch Building Solutions is among the leading providers of turnkey pre-engineered steel construction solutions in India. 
 
Established in 1983, the company offers end-to-end services including design, engineering, manufacturing, and on-site project management for pre-engineered steel buildings. 
 
With decades of experience, Interarch has built a strong reputation for its expertise in metal interiors and customised PEB solutions catering to diverse sectors such as industrial, commercial, and infrastructure.
 
Interarch Building operates five strategically located manufacturing facilities in Uttarakhand (Pantnagar and Kichha), Tamil Nadu (Sriperumbudur), and Andhra Pradesh (Athivaram). Its dedicated arm, Interarch Infrastructure, focuses on delivering complex heavy steel and large-scale infrastructure solutions across India.
 
Last checked on BSE, Interarch Building’s market capitalisation stood at ₹3,542.75 crore. The company falls under the BSE SmallCap index.

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:50 AM IST

