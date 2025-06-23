Samay Project shares make positive D-Street debut, list at 6% premium

Samay Project Services IPO listing today: Shares of Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services company made a positive debut on the Monday, June 23, 2025. The Samay Project Services stock listed at ₹36.05 on the NSE SME platform, with a promium of ₹2.05 per cent from their issue price of ₹34. Post-listing, the stock was trading at ₹35.25, up 0.5 per cent from the listing price.
Samay Project Services listing was above the grey market estimates. Ahead of listing, the unlisted shares of Samay Project Services were trading flat at ₹34, according to the sources tracking unofficial markets. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UDPATES LIVE
Samay Project Services IPO details
The company offered shares in the price band of ₹32 to ₹34 with a lot size of 4,000 shares. It received bids for 84.32 million shares against the 2.89 million shares offered, resulting in an oversubscription of 29.15 times by the end of the subscription period, showed NSE data.
Samay Project Services IPO comprised a fresh issue of 4.32 million equity shares to raise ₹14.69 crore, with no offer for sale. The SME offering was available for public subscription from Monday, June 16 to Wednesday, June 18, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares was finalised on Thursday, June 19, 2025.
Bigshare Services was the registrar of the issue. Smart Horizon Capital Advisors was the book-running lead manager.
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company intends to utilise the proceeds from the public offering for funding working capital requirements of the company, as well as for general corporate purposes. ALSO READ | Arisinfra Solutions IPO allotment today; check status, GMP, listing date
About Samay Project Services
Incorporated in November 2001, Samay Project Services offers Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) services for balance of plant systems. The company specialises in EPC projects, including piping systems, tanks, fire protection, and system automation. Samay Project Services has expertise in designing and constructing tanks, pipelines, and BioCNG plants.
In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), the company reported revenue from operations of ₹37.14 crore, down 8.8 per cent from ₹40.74 crore in the previous financial year. Its profit after tax (PAT) stood at ₹4.19 crore, down around 9.14 per cent from 4.61 crore in the FY24.