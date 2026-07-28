Order inflows, execution to keep growth elevated for Bharat Electronics

The company delivered a positive surprise on the sales front as faster execution of key defence electronics orders helped it beat estimates with 25 per cent growth. Bharat Electronics has maintained its sales guidance of 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth for FY27, largely driven by execution of major projects such as Akash for the Army (₹12,000 crore), four projects under the D29 electronic warfare system, Arudhra radar, the infantry fighting vehicle (BMP-2) upgrade, and line replaceable units (LRUs) for the LCA Tejas Mk 1A.

BEL expects to secure the QR-SAM order, valued at around ₹30,000 crore, by Q2FY27. It also has a healthy order pipeline comprising projects such as NGC/P75I, Hammer Alpha, Shakti Phase IV, Shatrughat and Samaghat. Order inflows fell sharply by 51 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,750 crore, taking the order backlog to ₹72,300 crore, down 3 per cent Y-o-Y.

"What gives us comfort is the order inflow outlook," says Choice Institutional Equities. Despite a weak start to the year (₹3,750 crore inflows in Q1), the management has maintained its FY27 guidance of ₹55,000 crore-plus and, from the commentary, it appears that inflows are back-ended, says Putta Ravi Kumar of the brokerage. Large programmes, such as QR-SAM, will drive a meaningful share of inflows, he adds. The brokerage has maintained its positive stance on Bharat Electronics, underpinned by its robust long-term growth visibility, supported by a healthy order book and a strong order pipeline. It has reiterated a buy rating with a target price of ₹500.

On the exports front, BEL has an order book of $465 million and is actively pursuing opportunities worth four to five times this value, with confidence in converting around $300 million into orders during FY27. The company is also strengthening its focus on next-generation defence technologies, including high-power laser- and microwave-based hard-kill systems, with its 2 kW Directed Energy Weapon (DEW) already commercialised.

Nuvama Research believes that the execution ramp-up of air-defence programmes, along with growing repairs, upgrades and exports, should underpin healthy long-term growth for BEL. The brokerage has retained its buy rating with a target price of ₹485.

Despite the revenue uptick, gross margins during the quarter fell 770 basis points Y-o-Y to 45.5 per cent due to the execution mix. Given the lower gross margins, operating margins also declined by 290 basis points to 25.1 per cent. The management is confident of achieving its margin guidance of 28 per cent-plus for the year. In the June quarter, other expenses were lower due to a higher quantum of provision for liquidated damages in the base quarter.