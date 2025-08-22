Friday, August 22, 2025 | 10:14 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Apollo Hospitals shares fall as 1.3% equity change hands; check seller here

Apollo Hospitals shares fall as 1.3% equity change hands; check seller here

Apollo Hospitals shares fell after 1.32 per cent equity changed hands on NSE in two pre-market block trades

Apollo Hospitals has been investing big in infrastructure and bringing in advanced technologies such as Proton Therapy for cancer treatment, which has resulted in a higher debt

Today Apollo Hospitals share price fell after block deals on Friday

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 10:00 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd fell nearly 1 per cent on Friday after about 1.9 million shares changed hands in two pre-market block deals. 
 
The hospital company's stock fell as much as 0.94 per cent during the day to ₹7,852 per share, the biggest intraday fall since August 8 this year. The stock pared losses to trade 0.45 per cent lower at ₹7,875 apiece, compared to a 0.50 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 9:36 AM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a six-day winning streak and currently trade at 3 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. The counter has risen 8 per cent this year, compared to a 5.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. Apollo Hospitals has a total market capitalisation of ₹1.1 trillion.    Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Apollo Hospitals block deal

The company had about 1.9 million shares, or 1.32 per cent equity change hands on NSE in two pre-market block trades, according to Bloomberg data. The buyers and sellers were not immediately known were not officially known. However, Bloomberg reported that Apollo Hospitals promoter sold a 1.3 per cent stake for ₹7,850 per share, quoting the term sheet.   
 
Promoter and Managing Director Suneeta Reddy is likely to sell her 1.25 per cent stake in the company, valued at ₹1,395 crore, Business Standard reported earlier. 

Currently, Reddy holds a 3.36 per cent direct stake in Apollo Hospitals, valued at around Rs 3,828 crore based on the company’s market capitalisation of Rs 1.14 trillion. Following the stake sale, her holding in Apollo will reduce to 2.11 per cent. Her sisters, Preetha Reddy, Shobana Kamineni, and Sangita Reddy, hold 0.73 per cent, 1.56 per cent, and 1.69 per cent stakes, respectively, in the company.  ALSO READ: Rupee extends losses for third straight day; opens lower at 87.35/$

Apollo Hospitals Q1 results 

The hospital posted a 42 per cent rise in net profit during the first quarter of the financial year 2025-26 (FY26) to ₹432.8 crore, compared to ₹305.2 crore during the April–June quarter of the previous financial year.
 
During the period under review, its consolidated revenues grew 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹5,842.1 crore, compared to ₹5,085.6 crore during the same quarter of FY25. Ebitda stood at ₹852 crore versus ₹675 crore in the first quarter of FY25.
 
As on June 30, Apollo Hospitals had 8,030 operating beds across the network (excluding AHLL and managed beds). The overall occupancy for hospitals was at 65 per cent compared to 68 per cent in the same period in the previous year.
 

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Apollo Hospital Enterprises Markets Sensex Nifty Nifty50 S&P BSE Sensex Healthcare in India hospital stocks

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 9:49 AM IST

