Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Polycab India shares rise 3% after UBS initiates 'buy'; check out target

Polycab India shares rise 3% after UBS initiates 'buy'; check out target

UBS is bullish on Polycab India on the back of better-than-expected domestic volume growth, domestic market share gains, and a distribution-led export business model

Polycab, Polycab India

Polycab India

Sirali Gupta New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2024 | 10:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Polycab India stock price rise on UBS report: Shares of Polycab India climbed over 3 per cent in the intraday deals on Tuesday, August 20. The rise came after global brokerage UBS initiated coverage with 'Buy' rating. UBS gave a target of Rs 8,550 apiece on PolyCab India shares, which translates to a 28.8 per cent upside from the current levels.

At around 10:05 AM on BSE, shares of Polycab India were up 1.25 per cent or Rs 82.75 at Rs 6722.05 apiece. The market capitalisation (market-cap) of the company at around the same time stood at a tad over Rs 1 trillion.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Why buy Polycab India stock?


UBS is bullish on Polycab India on the back of better-than-expected domestic volume growth, domestic market share gains, and a distribution-led export business model.

Further, the brokerage believes that with a presence in 40 per cent of the domestic electrification market, Polycab stands to benefit from strong multi-year cyclical tailwinds in the cable and wire (C&W) segment, on robust domestic low-voltage infrastructure creation.

Also, as per UBS, the company has a robust competitive positioning with a significant lead in manufacturing capacity and the highest market share. Not only that but its strong business-to-consumer (B2C) network, and significant business-to-business (B2B) scale also give a competitive edge.

Can Polycab India increase its TAM revenue?


Polycab India, UBS said, has the second-largest total addressable market (TAM), next to Havells which can be expanded as a low-single-digit share in the fast-moving electrical goods (FMEG) segment (two to three per cent in FY24) offers a significant opportunity to scale up.

More From This Section

Share market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex adds 400 pts, Nifty above 24,700; IT, Banks lead

Sarswati Saree IPO listing

Saraswati Saree Depot listing: Scrip debuts at over 20% premium on BSE, NSE

Gold, Gold jewellery

How to trade Titan, other jewellery stocks amid rising Gold prices?

broker, stock market

Ola Electric rallies for 7th straight day; zooms 107% against issue price

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Sequent Scientific stock hits 52-week high on WHO prequalification nod


TAM is the total revenue a product or service could generate if it had 100 per cent of the market share in a specific industry or market.

Additionally, the brokerage believes, presents inorganic growth potential in adjacent FMEG categories can position the company among the top four-five in fans and small appliances, among others.

Polycab's strategy, UBS believes, in the current growth-levered environment provides a significant edge, as evidenced by the company tracking ahead of its Rs 20,000 crore top-line target by FY26.

The company has already invested in capacities well ahead of peers with its robust distribution and B2B strategy, with the widest stock-keeping units (SKU). This makes a credible case for the company to outgrow the industry, UBS said, and increase its share by an incremental 200 basis points (bps) over the next two years.

In the last one year, Polycab India shares have gained over 39 per cent against Nifty 50's rise of 27.2 per cent.

Also Read

Polycab, Polycab India

Wire stocks rally: Polycab, Finolex gain up to 200% in 18 mths; key levels

stocks, india inc, shares, markets, company, firms, BSE, exchange, earnings, results, profit, loss, dividend payout, tax

JK Cement, JSW Steel, Polycab among 10 stocks to go ex-dividend on Tuesday

Polycab, Polycab India

Polycab slips 5% after promoters likely sell 2% stake via block deal

PremiumPolycab India hits new high; stock zooms 90% from January low

Polycab India hits new high; stock zooms 90% from January low

Polycab, Polycab India

This stock has zoomed 1172% against IPO price in 5 yrs; m-cap hits Rs 1 trn

Topics : Polycab India Polycab Buzzing stocks stock market trading Indian stock market UBS India Stocks to buy today Stocks to buy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2024 | 10:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySaraswati Saree Depot listingKolkata Doctor rape-murder case LIVEMpox Virus UpdatesPOCO Pad 5GKolkata Doctor Rape-Murder Case UpdateBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon