Polycab slips 5% after promoters likely sell 2% stake via block deal

Shares of Polycab India dropped 5.3 per cent at Rs 6,616 on the NSE in Friday’s intraday deals. The stock is trading near its 52-week high of Rs 7,330 per share reached on June 25, 2024. The company had hit a 52-week low of Rsd 3,492 on July 07, 2023.

The recent drop in the stock price followed a block deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), where approximately 3.37 million shares of the company, valued at Rs 2,265.44 crore, were traded at a price of Rs 6,709.35 per share.

According to reports, the promoter group and family members of Polycab India are the likely sellers, offloading 2.04 percent stake in the company. According to exchange filings, the promoter group of Polycab India currently holds 65.24 percent of the company.