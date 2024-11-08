Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Premji Invest buys 1.6% stake in Wipro for Rs 4,757 crore via block deal

Premji Invest buys 1.6% stake in Wipro for Rs 4,757 crore via block deal

As per the data, Prazim Trading and Investment Company purchased 8,49,54,128 shares, amounting to a 1.62 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Wipro

Wipro

(Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Private equity firm Premji Invest on Friday bought a 1.6 per cent stake in IT company Wipro for Rs 4,757 crore through an open market transaction.

Billionaire Azim Premji's PE firm through its arm Prazim Trading and Investment Company Pvt Ltd acquired shares of Wipro through a block deal on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).

As per the data, Prazim Trading and Investment Company purchased 8,49,54,128 shares, amounting to a 1.62 per cent stake in Bengaluru-based Wipro.

The shares were picked up at an average price of Rs 560 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 4,757.43 crore.

Meanwhile, Azim Premji promoted Prazim Traders sold over 4.49 crore shares of Wipro, while Zash Traders sold 4 crore shares of the company at the same price.

 

Prazim and Zash Traders are the two promoter entities of Wipro.

Shares of Wipro rose 0.92 per cent to close at Rs 568.60 apiece on the NSE.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Wipro

IT shares buck trend; Wipro, Infy, TechM gain 2%; Coforge hits new high

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nifty IT down over 3%: Why have IT stocks slipped in trade today?

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra boosts workforce by 6,653 in Q2, headcount climbs to 154,273

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Market Today: GIFT Nifty sinks, Q2 results, Sinwar killed, Gold tops $2,700

Wipro

Wipro's hybrid policy: Employees to work from office three days a week

Topics : Wipro IT sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 8:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon