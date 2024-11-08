Business Standard
NSE plans new commodity offerings, delays agri product launch for now

Addressing a media roundtable, he said the NSE is currently focusing on non-agricultural products for trading on its commodity exchange because such products offer greater certainty

NSE

Yash Singhal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) will explore adding more commodities on its platform after assessing the performance of energy, base metals, and bullion already available on its commodity exchange. However, it may not rush into agricultural commodities.
 
Sriram Krishnan, chief business development officer at NSE, told journalists on Friday that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) has approved more than 100 items, and the stock exchange plans to expand the market by introducing these new products in the future.
 
Addressing a media roundtable, he said the NSE is currently focusing on non-agricultural products for trading on its commodity exchange because such products offer greater certainty.
 
 
These non-agricultural commodities mainly include products from three categories: energy contracts (such as West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil and natural gas), bullion, and base metals.
 
“In agricultural commodities, the government sometimes intervenes and cancels trades on certain contracts, causing disruptions. Also, the risks are very different in the case of agricultural commodities. You need a completely different capability to handle perishable commodities. So, we will not venture into that area until we succeed in other segments,” Krishnan said.
 
Krishnan noted that trading charges at NSE’s commodity market are significantly lower compared to those at the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), for both options and futures, which incentivises market players to trade at NSE and helps increase participation.
 
He highlighted that if India aspires to become a developed country and achieve a $10 trillion economy in the next decade, the quantum of its commodities market on stock exchanges must rise.

Krishnan elaborated on the importance of a developed commodities market in India, noting that it would help create jobs and support livelihoods, much like the equity market, even though the country has been a slightly late entrant to this market.
 
“If our economy is to become a $10 trillion economy, how will that happen? We need to do many more things. We have a very large equity and equity derivatives market, no doubt…. (but) the one missing building block in this entire framework, as far as India’s GDP is concerned, is a large enough commodities market," he said.
 
He added that the commodities market is currently very small and not aligned with India's ambitions of becoming a $10 trillion economy.
 
“That is one area where we believe a lot of work needs to be done,” Krishnan said.
 
Krishnan further pointed out that in advanced economies, the size of the commodities market is roughly 5-6 times the size of the equity market, unlike in India, where the commodities market remains a fraction of the size of its equity market.
 
“It is our aim for India to eventually become a price maker (of certain commodities) at some point, given our significant consumption levels. If we are to become a developed country, we need to be a price maker in certain areas. This is only possible with a sufficiently large commodities market,” he added.
 
Meanwhile, Krishnan also noted that process simplification and increased awareness are needed for NSE’s Social Stock Exchange to gain traction and expand. He added, “Currently, donations can be made through only one payment gateway. We need to broaden this by introducing open architecture, similar to what we have on platforms like Zerodha, Groww, etc.”
 

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 6:08 PM IST

