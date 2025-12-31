Privi Speciality Chemicals tanks 13% in trade; check all details here

Privi Speciality Chemicals shares tanked 13.2 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day low at ₹2752.6 per share amid heavy volume. At 9:58 AM, on BSE, 0.45 million shares were traded, while on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), 5.28 million shares changed hands.
Around the same time, Privi Speciality Chemicals’ share price was trading 11.29 per cent lower at ₹2,814 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.10 per cent at 84,756.14.
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹10,992.25 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹3,433, and its 52-week low was at ₹1,352.15. FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE According to reports, as many as 3.88 million shares of the company, amounting to 9.93 per cent of the company's outstanding equity changed hands through block deals.
A Bloomberg report had suggested that a holder of the stock was likely to offload 2.5 million shares or 6.3 per cent stake through block trades. The floor price for the transaction was set as ₹2,835-2,850 per share. The offer size was estimated at around ₹700 crore. Details of the block deals were not reported at the time of filing this report.
According to the NSE shareholding pattern, as of the quarter ended September 2025, promoters held a 69.89 per cent stake in the company.
Also Read
That apart, in December, Motilal Oswal Financial Services initiated coverage on Privi Speciality Chemicals stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹3,960 per share. ALSO READ | Brokerages raise target on Shriram Finance post analyst call; details here
The brokerage expects strong compounding, projecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 27 per cent in revenue, 34 per cent in Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) and 46 per cent in adjusted profit after tax (PAT) over FY25–28, driven by capacity expansion, a richer product mix and scale-up in green chemistry.
Privi Speciality Chemicals Limited is a manufacturer, supplier and exporter of aroma and fragrance chemicals and a globally trusted partner and a preferred supplier of bulk aroma chemicals.
It has an integrated manufacturing facility both at Mahad in Maharashtra and at Jhagadia in Gujarat. With knowledge, expertise, and capacity to perform critical reactions like; Hydrogenation, Condensation, Grignard reactions, as well as unit operations like Pyrolysis, Reactive Distillation, High Vacuum Distillation, and Continuous Distillation to deliver consistency in odor and prescribed key parameters in an industry driven by stringent olfaction standards, Privi enjoys a dominant position and economies of scale in its product categories.