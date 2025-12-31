Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why did The New India Assurance Company rise 2% in trade today? Find here

Why did The New India Assurance Company rise 2% in trade today? Find here

The share of The New India Assurance Company rose after announcing disclosures regarding GST orders and show-cause notices received.

The New India Assurance Company share price today

Headquartered in Mumbai, the company provides a wide range of insurance products, including motor, health, marine, aviation, and property insurance, serving individuals, businesses, and government schemes across India and abroad.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The New India Assurance Company share price today: The New India Assurance Company rose up to 2.28 per cent to an intraday high of ₹156.45 per share, on the last trading day of 2025.
 
At 9:30 AM, the stock was trading 1.60 per cent higher at ₹155.40 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.25 per cent higher at 84,886.56
 

Why did The New India Assurance Company share rise today?

 
The share of The New India Assurance Company rose after announcing disclosures regarding GST orders and show-cause notices received.
 
The company has received an Order in Original from the Joint Commissioner, CGST & Central Excise, Mumbai South, under Section 74(9) read with Section 74(1) of the CGST Act/MHGST Act, 2017. This pertains to a Show Cause Notice (SCN) in Form DRC-01, dated June 26, 2025, relating to the period from April 2018 to March 2023, with a total demand of ₹2,298.06 crore, which the company had reported in compliance with Sebi regulations on 26/06/2025. 
 
 
The Adjudicating Authority has dropped a tax demand of ₹2,187.95 crore and confirmed a tax demand of ₹1.10 crore, along with applicable interest and penalty. Based on the advice of its tax consultants, the company is in the process of challenging the order in Form GST DRC-07 before the First Appellate Authority within the stipulated timeline, and it believes it has a strong case on merits.

Also Read

HSBC Bank Mauritius sells 7% shares of V-Mart Retail for Rs 392 cr

V-Mart's turnaround gathers pace as margins rise, stores scale up: Analysts

Sector-wise, the Nifty Metal index led the gains on Wednesday, rising over 1 per cent

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex rises 200 pts; Nifty eyes 10th straight yearly gain; Metal stocks soar

Stock market outlook for 2026

Large, mid or small caps? Here's 2026 playbook post SMIDs' underperformance

stock pick 2026

Choice recommends these 3 stocks to have in your portfolio in 2026

volatility index, stock market volatility, India VIX, stock market today, why are nifty, sensex down today, stock market, stock market news

Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook; Bajaj Auto, Canara Bank among top stock picks

 
Additionally, the company received an Order from the office of the Assistant Commissioner, New Delhi, under Section 73 of the CGST/IGST Act, 2017, related to a Show Cause Notice in Form DRC-01 for the financial year April 2021 to March 2022.  This SCN had been previously reported on August 28, 2025 as per Sebi regulations. 
 
The Proper Officer has confirmed a total demand of ₹69.17 crore, including tax, interest, and penalty. 
 
The company, following the advice of its tax consultants, is challenging this order before the First Appellate Authority within the prescribed timeline and believes it has a strong case on merits.
 
The New India Assurance Company (NIACL), founded by Sir Dorabji Tata in 1919 and nationalised in 1973, is India’s largest government-owned general insurer. 
 
Headquartered in Mumbai, the company provides a wide range of insurance products, including motor, health, marine, aviation, and property insurance, serving individuals, businesses, and government schemes across India and abroad. Known for its strong financial health and market leadership, NIACL consistently ranks at the top of the country’s non-life insurance sector.
 
As a Central Public Sector Undertaking under the Ministry of Finance, the Indian government is the majority owner of NIACL. The company has a significant global presence, operating in multiple countries and extending its footprint beyond India. Its insurance offerings range from basic motor and health coverage to complex solutions for aviation, marine, large projects, and corporate clients, reflecting a comprehensive approach to risk management. 
 
With a long-standing legacy, NIACL became a subsidiary of the General Insurance Corporation (GIC) in 1973 and later fully government-owned. 
   

More From This Section

global stocks

Asian shares set for strongest annual jump in eight years on AI bets

Indian rupee, rupee

Foreign investors dump record Indian bonds as weak rupee erodes returns

Nifty, Bank Nifty, Nifty Financial Services and MidCap Select lower lot sizes to come into effect from today, December 31, 2025.

F&O changes from today: Lower Nifty, Bank Nifty Lots; Swiggy, 3 more debut

India vs global markets in 2026

India vs global markets: Will 2026 reverse AI-led underperformance?

Stocks to watch on December 31

Stocks to Watch today, Dec 31: Rites, Bharat Forge, Lupin, Titan

Topics : Share Market Today Buzzing stocks Insurance companies Insurance Sector Insurance industry Markets Sensex Nifty BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Share price New India Assurance Company

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 9:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayE to E Transportation IPO Allotment Top IPO Gainers 2025Stocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayIMD Weather AlertProtests in IranTech Layoffs 2025Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon