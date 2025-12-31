Wednesday, December 31, 2025 | 10:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Orient Tech bonus share update: Co fixes Jan 5 as record date; stock up 9%

Orient Tech bonus share update: Co fixes Jan 5 as record date; stock up 9%

Orient Technologies said it will issue bonus shares in a ratio of 1:10.

Orient Technologies share price rose on December 31, 2025

Orient Technologies share price rose over 9 per cent on Wednesday as bonus share issuance fuels bull sentiment.

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Orient Technologies share price today: Orient Technologies share price jumped over 9 per cent in Wednesday's session as the company announced record date for its bonus share issuance.
 
Orient Technologies share price rose 9.30 per cent to ₹432 on the BSE in the intraday trade, the highest level since November 10, 2025. The stock extended gains to a second session on Wednesday.
 
On a year-to-date basis, however, Orient Technologies share price has declined 10.18 per cent, compared to 10.04 per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 in calendar year 2025.
 
Orient Technologies saw 7.407 million shares being traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), so far, in the session. 
 
  The stock was trading 8.16 per cent higher at ₹427.50, as compared to a 0.32 per cent advance in the NSE Nifty 50 index as of 9:47 a.m. 

Why did Orient Technologies share price rise today?
 
Orient Technologies share price rose as the company set January 5, 2026, as the record date to determine the eligibility for bonus share issuance. On Monday, Orient Technologies received approval from the shareholders to issue bonus shares.
 
Orient Technologies said it will issue bonus shares in a ratio of 1:10. This means shareholders will get one equity share with a face value of ₹10 against every 10 equity shares with a face value of ₹10, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
The company will allot the shares to eligible shareholders on January 6, 2026. The bonus shares will be available to trade on the exchanges the next working day, and will rank equally on the exchanges along with the existing shares, according to the exchange filing.
 
Orient Technologies will implement the bonus shares issuance through the capitalisation of ₹4.16 crore from the Securities Premium Account, according to an exchange filing. 
 
Usually, bonus share issuance triggers an upward momentum in share price, as more supply will increase the share capital of the existing shareholders. More supply also makes the shares affordable to interested shareholders. 
 
"By enhancing equity liquidity and broadening retail participation, the bonus issue also aligns with the company’s objective of creating long-term, inclusive value for its shareholder base,” the company said in the exchange filing.
 
Issuance of bonus share, typically, indicates the management's confidence in the company's future earnings and financial position. 
 
Orient Technologies also said that the bonus share issuance is not merely a capital action but a reflection of the company’s strong balance sheet, consistent performance, and a prudent capital management approach. 
 
Market participants await the earnings for the third quarter, likely to be released later this week. 
 

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 10:40 AM IST

