ZF Steering Gear share skyrockets 15% on bagging this deal; details here

ZF Steering Gear share price today

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 31 2025 | 10:54 AM IST

ZF Steering Gear share price today: ZF Steering Gear share price was in demand on the last trading day of 2025 i.e. December 31, with the scrip rallying up to 15.03 per cent to an intraday high of ₹852 per share.
 
Around 10:40 AM, ZF Steering Gear share price was trading 9.48 per cent higher at ₹810.85 per share. By comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.14 per cent higher at 84,797.16 levels.
 

Why did ZF Steering Gear rise in trade today?

 
The ZF Steering Gear share price rose after its wholly-owned subsidiary, Drivesys Systems (Aluminium Division), won a major order worth approximately ₹151 crore.
 
 
In an exchange filing, ZF Steering Gear said, “We wish to inform you that the wholly owned subsidiary of ZF Steering Gear (India) Limited i.e. Drivesys Systems Private Limited - (Aluminium Division), has received a significant order/ entered into an Agreement of an aggregate value of ₹151 crore (approximately) from a leading Indian business conglomerate for its Renewable Energy business.”
 
According to the terms of the order, ZF Steering Gear will be responsible for the manufacturing and supply of machined aluminum parts.

The order is expected to be executed in 15 months. 
 
Financially, ZF Steering Gear’s revenue from operations rose to ₹120.56 crore in the September quarter of FY26 (Q2FY26), as against ₹111.17 crore in the same quarter last year (Q2FY25).
 
However, the company posted a net loss (attributable to the shareholders) of ₹0.39 crore in Q2FY26, as against a net profit of ₹1.72 crore in the same quarter previous fiscal year.
 
ZF Steering Gear is a leading manufacturer of steering systems for buses, tractors, and commercial vehicles, recognised for introducing hydraulic power and mechanical steering in India since its joint venture with Germany's ZF Friedrichshafen AG in 1981. 
 
The company specialises in Ball & Nut Hydraulic Power Steering (HPS) and Worm & Roller Mechanical Steering, providing technologically advanced solutions that prioritise driver comfort, vehicle safety, and reliability. With a strong presence in the commercial vehicle and tractor segments, ZF Steering Gear serves major OEMs and maintains an extensive dealer network across domestic and international markets.
 
The company operates modern manufacturing facilities in Vadu Budruk (near Pune) and Pithampur (Madhya Pradesh), with a focus on backward integration and expanding its product portfolio. 
 
Beyond automotive components, ZF Steering Gear has also ventured into renewable energy, generating power from solar and wind projects. As a part of the global ZF Group, the company benefits from advanced mobility technologies and expertise in chassis systems, transmissions, and safety solutions, reinforcing its position as a pioneer in India’s steering systems industry.
 

First Published: Dec 31 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

