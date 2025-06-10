Tuesday, June 10, 2025 | 11:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Protean eGov share price zooms 6% on securing this deal; key details here

Protean eGov share price zooms 6% on securing this deal; key details here

Protean eGov shares were buzzing in trade after the company announced that it has secured a work order of 100 crore from Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF) via request for proposal (RFP) process.

share market stock market trading

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Protean eGov Technologies share price: Protean eGov Technologies (Protean eGov) shares rose as much as 6.02 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹1,009 per share on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. 
 
At 10:45 AM, Protean eGov share price was off day’s high and was trading 3.81 per cent higher at ₹987.90 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading marginally higher (up 0.10 per cent) at 82,530.24 levels.
 

What led to an uptick in Protean eGov share price today?

 
Protean eGov shares were buzzing in trade after the company announced that it has secured a work order of 100 crore from Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF) via request for proposal (RFP) process.
 
 
In an exchange filing, Protean eGov said, “We are pleased to inform you that Protean eGov Technologies has been awarded a prestigious and strategically significant work order valued at approximately ₹100 crore, on June 9, 2025, by the Bima Sugam India Federation (BSIF) through the RFP process.” 
 
Under the terms of the order, the company shall serve as the Technology Solution Provider for end-to-end development, implementation, support and maintenance of Bima Sugam Marketplace, platform integrations and marketplace protocols. 

Also Read

RCB, IPL

United Spirits shares rise on buzz of Diageo stake sale in RCB franchise

pharma medicine drugs

Glenmark Pharma rise 2% as company to launch blood cancer treatment drug

PremiumThe number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Defence stocks: Why did HAL, BEL, BDL, Data Patterns surge up to 5% today?

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Jindal Saw gains 9% as board nods three investment proposals; Check details

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Here's why Jana Small Finance Bank share is buzzing in trade on June 10

 
This deal further strengthens Protean eGov’s role as a trusted technology partner in India’s Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) journey, building on our legacy of enabling critical citizen-centric digital systems at national scale.
 
The time period of this contract is 72 months from the date of execution of the contract, Protean eGov said. 
 
BSIF, a not-for-profit entity led by key stakeholders of the Indian insurance ecosystem, governs Bima Sugam - a digital public platform envisaged as a unified, nation-scale marketplace for insurance products and services.  
 

About Protean eGov Technologies

 
Protean eGov Technologies is a technology company that specialises in delivering e-governance solutions, with a strong focus on building and managing digital public infrastructure (DPI). 
 
Formerly known as NSDL e-Governance Infrastructure Ltd., the company partners with government agencies to enhance public service delivery, streamline administrative processes, and foster financial inclusion. 
 
With a portfolio spanning taxation (PAN, TIN), social security (NPS, APY), and identity systems (Aadhaar), Protean eGov plays a crucial role in the implementation of citizen-centric digital services.
 
Established in 1995 as a depository to support India’s capital market infrastructure, Protean has since evolved into a key player in the country’s digital transformation journey. 
 
It has been instrumental in building the foundational digital architecture for initiatives like ‘Digital India’ and is a trusted partner for system integration, IT consulting, and process re-engineering across the public sector. 
 
Its contributions—ranging from Aadhaar enrollment and eSign services to tax network modernisation—have had a great impact on improving governance, expanding financial access, and enabling secure digital identities for billions of Indians.
 

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI's decision on cash infusion fuels demand for India's short-term bonds

markets

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex, Nifty flat; SMIDs rise; Jindal Saw up 10%, Jana SFB 3%

initial public offering, IPO

Sacheerome IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 7x, GMP steady at 30%

PremiumStock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Nifty Bank likely to hit 60,000; these 5 bank stocks likely to gain

trading, stock market

NIBE shares soar 8% on signing pact with DRDO for modular bridging systems

Topics : Buzzing stocks BSE Sensex Nifty50 Indian equities Share price share market Markets Sensex Nifty stock market trading

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 10 2025 | 11:04 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayCement Stocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayRaj Shamani PodcastDelhi weather TodayDividend TodayLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon