Friday, June 27, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee posts best week since Jan 2023 as oil prices slide; ends below 85.5/$

Rupee posts best week since Jan 2023 as oil prices slide; ends below 85.5/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed 22 paise higher at 85.49, a day after closing at 86.71 against the dollar

Rupee, Indian rupee

USDINR, Indian Rupee (Photo: Bloomberg)

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 27 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian rupee strengthened for the second consecutive day on Friday, supported by likely inflows from global funds and a weaker dollar index.
 
The domestic currency closed 22 paise higher at 85.49, a day after closing at 86.71 against the dollar, according to Bloomberg. The currency has depreciated by around 0.1 per cent so far this month, making it one of the worst-performing Asian currencies.
 
On a weekly basis, the currency saw its best week since January 2023, driven mainly by a plunge in crude oil prices amid Iran-Israel conflicts.  
 
Rupee traded strong as the dollar index continued its weak trend below the 97 mark, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities. The rupee has strengthened over the last few sessions, supported by easing tensions in West Asia and a sharp 12-14 per cent drop in crude prices, he said. 
 
   
"Going ahead, the market will look for cues from the upcoming Fed policy and inflation data. Today’s Core PCE Price Index from the US is being closely tracked by participants for direction on dollar movement." 

Also Read

PremiumBrokerages view on Asian Paints: Paint industry behemoth Asian Paints reported a weak set of numbers in the June quarter of financial year 2024-25 (Q1 FY25). The muted performance was on account of the heatwave, elections and an unfavourable product

'Paint stocks eye further downside as JSW Paints buys out Akzo Nobel India'

ipo market listing share market

Rayzon Solar files DRHP with Sebi for ₹1,500 crore IPO; check key details

Nuvama, Nuvama group

Nuvama Wealth shares surge 78% from April low; what's driving the stock?

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Power Mech shares rise after ₹159 crore solar power project orders

paints, paint sector

Akzo Nobel India up 11% as JSW Paints to buy majority stake for ₹9,400 cr

 
Inflows dominated outflows yesterday, lifting the rupee by 38 paise, and a similar trend is anticipated today, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. "However, potential outflows from oil payments, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) dollar purchases, and global funds buying may cap gains." 
 
A significant outflow of around $1 billion could also occur due to JSW Paints’ acquisition of Akzo Nobel, Bhansali said, adding that the final day of the HDB Financial issue could trigger additional inflows. 
 
The dollar index was slightly higher driven by hopes for a rate cut by the US Federal Reserve. The first quarter consumer spending grew at the weakest pace since the pandemic. The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.10 per cent at 97.24.
 
On Thursday, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said that US President Donald Trump could extend the July 9 deadline to impose reciprocal tariffs in a bid to secure deals with other trading nations. This sent the equity market higher on Wall Street. 
 
Meanwhile, crude oil prices were headed for weekly losses as concerns over West Asia cleared after the Iran-Israel ceasefire. Brent crude price was up 0.69 per cent at $68.20 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 0.74 per cent at 65.72, as of 3:35 PM IST.
 

More From This Section

Stock markets, Indian markets

Stock market close highlights: Sensex tops 84k; Nifty at 25,638; SMIDs gain; Oil & Gas outperforms

cement, cement sector

UltraTech, JK Lakshmi, Shree Cement, ACC rally up to 6% on positive outlook

IPO

IPO Calendar: HDB Financial, Sambhv Steel among 19 firms to debut next week

dividend stocks

Dividend stocks! M&M, 34 others to go ex-date next week; do you own any?

TVS Motor Philippines

TVS Motor hits new peak, surpasses Sep 2024 high; is it good time to buy?

Topics : Markets currency market Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil US-Iran tensions Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2025 | 3:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025Millionaire migration 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon