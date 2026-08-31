Monday, August 31, 2026 | 09:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex(    %)
                             
Nifty(    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             

Buzzing :

Stock Market HighlightsSeptember Tax CalendarHDFC BankGold Silver ETFNepal FloodsFMCG StocksH-1B grace periodNifty Media IndexPixel 11 Pro XL Review
Home / Markets / News / PVR Inox board approves ₹300 crore share buyback at ₹1,450 per share

PVR Inox board approves ₹300 crore share buyback at ₹1,450 per share

The cinema chain will buy back up to 20,68,965 fully paid-up equity shares through the tender offer route, with 4 September fixed as the record date

Pvr inox theatre cinema hall

PVR Inox's share price closed 1.22 per cent lower at ₹1,206 apiece on the NSE

Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 9:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

PVR Inox’s board has approved a proposal to buy back up to 20,68,965 fully paid-up equity shares at ₹1,450 per share for an aggregate amount of up to ₹300 crore, payable in cash, it said in a stock exchange filing.
 
The proposed buyback represents 4.09 per cent and 4.07 per cent of the aggregate of the company’s fully paid-up equity share capital and free reserves as per the latest audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company for the financial year ended March 31, respectively, on a proportionate basis through the “tender offer” route, using the stock exchange mechanism for acquisition of shares as prescribed under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Buy-Back of Securities) Regulations, 2018, the filing said.
 
 
Murlee Manohar Jain, company secretary, has been appointed as the compliance officer for the buyback.
 
The company has fixed September 4 as the record date for determining shareholder eligibility and entitlement. DAM Capital Advisors Ltd, a Sebi-registered merchant banker, has been appointed as the manager to the buyback.
 
The cinema chain major said the buyback size excludes transaction-related expenses, including brokerage, applicable taxes, securities transaction tax, goods and services tax, stamp duty, filing fees, legal and advisory charges, intermediary fees, public announcement and printing expenses, and other incidental costs.

Also Read

BOSCH

Bosch gains on strong Q1 show as brokerages upgrade earnings estimatespremium

HDFC Bank, ADR premium,

Leadership uncertainty to weigh on HDFC Bank stock in the near termpremium

GE Shipping share buyback

₹900 crore buyback announcement sees GE Shipping shares gain over 3%

PVR

PVR Inox to consider share buyback proposal, board to meet on Aug 31

brands, shopping, clothes

Page Industries gains hinge on volume growth as margin pressures persistpremium

 
“The board/ buyback committee may, one working day prior to the record date, increase the buyback price and decrease the number of equity shares proposed to be bought back under the buyback, such that there is no change in the buyback size, in terms of Regulation 5(via) of the SEBI buyback regulations,” the filing said.
 
The company also said that the board has noted the intention of the promoter and members of the promoter group of the company to participate in the buyback.
 
For overseeing the process, the company has constituted a buyback committee and delegated to it the necessary powers to undertake actions related to the proposed transaction.
 
PVR Inox's share price closed 1.22 per cent lower at ₹1,206 apiece on the NSE.
 

More From This Section

Stock market crash

Nifty, Sensex snap two-month winning streak in August as crude weighs

Signage at the National Stock Exchange (NSE) building in Mumbai

MSCI rejig sends CAS volumes surging, sparks sharp moves in stocks

investment, funds, funding

July records $4.1 billion in PE/VC investments; exit value falls 83%

stock market live, sensex today

Stock Market Close: Sensex falls 307 pts, Nifty settles at 24,080; metal, realty, IT shares weigh

fmcg, mart

FMCG stocks HUL, ITC, Dabur, Emami, Godrej Consumer hit 52-week lows

Topics : PVR Share buybacks Share price

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 9:10 PM IST