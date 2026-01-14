Nestle India up 10% in 5 weeks; how much more can this FMCG stock gain?

Here's a look at Nestle India weekly chart

Nestle India has been a steady outperformer in the last one month, with the stock up around 2.5 per cent thus far in January 2026, and has registered gains in the last five straight trading weeks - up almost 10 per cent.In comparison, the NSE Nifty 50 and the Nifty FMCG indices are down 1.5 per cent and 5.2 per cent thus far this month; and further have dipped around 1.7 per cent and 2.9 per cent in the last five weeks.On Wednesday as of 9:25 AM; Nestle India stock traded 0.2 per cent higher at ₹1,321. Whereas, the Nifty was marginally down (10 points) at 25,720 and the Nifty FMCG slipped 0.2 per cent to 52,490 levels.Technical analysts believe that Nestle India looks favourably placed on charts, and can potentially extend the up move towards ₹1,510 levels. This implies a potential upside of 14.3 per cent from current levels."Nestle is currently trading around ₹1,315 levels and is exhibiting strong bullish momentum. On the weekly timeframe, the stock is forming a well-defined rounding bottom pattern while maintaining a higher-high, higher-low price structure, indicating a sustained uptrend,” said Choice Equity Broking in its special festive 'Makar Sankranti' stock pick report dated January 13, 2026.The report states that a decisive breakout above the recent swing high of ₹1,311 further strengthens the bullish bias. This breakout is accompanied by rising trading volumes, reflecting increased investor participation and strong buying interest.From a technical perspective, the stock is trading comfortably above all major Exponential Moving Averages (50, 100, and 200 EMA), reinforcing strength across both short- and long-term timeframes.Moreover, the weekly RSI stands at 65 and is trending upward, indicating strong momentum while still remaining below overbought territory, which leaves room for further upside, the report stated.Based on this technical structure, Choice Equity Broking has initiated a 'BUY' rating on Nestle India at the current market price, and on dips towards ₹1,280, for a likely target of ₹1,444/ ₹1,510.While, on the downside, ₹1,222 would act as a strong support zone, and a breach below this level could temporarily challenge the positive setup, warranting a cautious approach, cautions on the report.The FMCG major - Nestle India is scheduled to report its December quarter earnings on January 30, 2026.