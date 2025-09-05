Raining dividends on D-Street: 113 stocks go ex-date next week; full list

D-Street investors looking to pocket passive income from their investments may keep an eye on the shares of Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO), Titagarh Rail Systems, Apollo Micro Systems, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Force Motors, IRCON International, Birla Corporation, and 125 other companies, as they have announced dividend rewards for their shareholders.
BSE data suggests that the shares of these companies are set to trade ex-dividend next week, from Monday, September 8, 2025, to Friday, September 12, 2025. Notably, the ex-date refers to the day when a stock starts trading without the entitlement to dividend payouts. Therefore, investors who wish to receive the dividend must own the stock before the ex-date. The record date, on the other hand, is when the company finalises the list of eligible shareholders for the dividend payout.
Among the companies listed, consumer foods maker KSE Limited has announced the highest dividend for its shareholders. The company informed the exchanges that its board has approved a final dividend of ₹50 per share. The record date has been set as September 13, 2025, to determine shareholder eligibility for the dividend.
Further, automobile company Force Motors has announced a dividend of ₹40 per share for its shareholders. The company has also set the record date as September 10, 2025, to ascertain shareholder eligibility for the payout.
Here is the complete list of stocks that will trade ex-dividend next week, along with their announcement details and record dates:
|
Company
|
Ex-date
|
Purpose
|
Record date
|
Acknit Industries
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Birla Corporation
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹10
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
BLS E-Services
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
DIVGI TORQTRANSFER SYSTEMS
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.60
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
HFCL
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹0.10
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Hisar Metal Industries
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Housing & Urban Development Corporation
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.0500
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
KDDL
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹5
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Lehar Footwears
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Manali Petrochemicals
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
R M Drip and Sprinklers Systems
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Taj Gvk Hotels & Resorts
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Tega Industries
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Titagarh Rail Systems
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 8, 2025
|
Aeroflex Enterprises
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.30
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Apollo Micro Systems
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.2500
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Bhagwati Autocast
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.50
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
BLS International Services
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Dilip Buildcon
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Filtra Consultants and Engineers
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹5
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Haldyn Glass
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.70
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Hindustan Hardy
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹2.80
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
India Tourism Development Corporation
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.90
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Jash Engineering
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.20
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Manaksia Aluminium Company
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.0700
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Manaksia Coated Metals & Industries
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.0500
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Mangal Compusolution
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
RBL Bank
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Rico Auto Industries
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Steel Authority of India
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.60
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Shivalik Bimetal Controls
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Tamilnadu Petroproducts
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹1.20
|
Sep 9, 2025
|
Astra Microwave Products
|
Sep 10, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2.20
|
Sep 10, 2025
|
Campus Activewear
|
Sep 10, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.30
|
Sep 10, 2025
|
Force Motors
|
Sep 10, 2025
|
Dividend - ₹40
|
Sep 10, 2025
|
Gujarat State Petronet
|
Sep 10, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹5
|
Sep 10, 2025
|
Indobell Insulations
|
Sep 10, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹2
|
Sep 10, 2025
|
Kitex Garments
|
Sep 10, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Sep 10, 2025
|
Credo Brands Marketing
|
Sep 10, 2025
|
Final Dividend - ₹3
|
Sep 10, 2025