Friday, September 05, 2025 | 01:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Sharvaya Metals IPO Day 2 update: Retail investors lead demand, GMP at 6%

Sharvaya Metals IPO Day 2 update: Retail investors lead demand, GMP at 6%

Sharvaya Metals subscription status: The SME offering received bids for 3.42 million shares against 2.14 million shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.5 times

Sharvaya Metals IPO subscription status

Sharvaya Metals IPO subscription status

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 1:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sharvaya Metals IPO Day 2 subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of aluminium products manufacturer Sharvaya Metals continues to see strong demand on the second day of the offer in the primary market. 
 
The SME offering received bids for 3.42 million shares against 2.14 million shares on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 1.5 times, as of 1:10 PM on Friday, according to BSE data. 
 
The non-institutional investors (NIIs) category received 1.03 times subscription, while the quota for retail investors got subscribed 2.14 times. However, the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) portion received only 90 per cent subscription. 
 

Here are the key details of Sharvaya Metals IPO:

The ₹58.8 crore public issue will close for bidding on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, September 10. Shares of Sharvaya Metals will be listed on the BSE SME platform on Friday, September 12.
 
The price band has been set in the range of ₹192 to ₹196. At the upper end of the price range, a retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,35,200 to bid for at least two lots of 600 shares each. 

Also Read

Amanta Healthcare IPO market listing share market

Amanta Healthcare IPO to list on Sep 8: Here's what latest GMP hints at

initial public offering, IPO

Austere Systems IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 41x, GMP at 42%

Goel Construction IPO allotment status

Goel Construction IPO booked 116x; check allotment status, latest GMP

IPO

Upcoming IPO! Eldorado Agritech files draft papers with Sebi; details here

ipo market listing share market

Dev Accelerator sets IPO price band at ₹56-61; check key dates, lot size

 
Bigshare Services is the registrar of the issue. Expert Global Consultants is the sole book-running lead manager. 
 
According to the RHP, the company proposes to utilise the net issue proceeds for civil construction and electrification, purchase of plant and machinery, and meet working capital requirements. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.   CHECK GOEL CONSTRUCTION IPO ALLOTMENT HERE 

Sharvaya Metals IPO GMP

According to platforms tracking grey market activity, the unlisted shares of Sharvaya Metals are trading at a premium of ₹12 or 6.12 per cent, indicating a listing price of around ₹208 against the issue price of ₹196.

About Sharvaya Metals

Sharvaya Metals is engaged in the business of providing Aluminium products to both domestic and international customers. The company has its own product range, which includes the manufacturing of Aluminium Alloyed Ingots, Aluminium Billets, Aluminium Slabs, Aluminium Sheets, Aluminium Circles and Battery Housing of EVs. It caters to various industries, including Cookware, Consumer Appliances, Electric Vehicle, LED, Aviation, Defence, Automotive, Extrusions, Constructions, etc. It operates a manufacturing unit located at village Bhalwani, district Ahmednagar, in Maharashtra. The unit is supported by
infrastructure for storage of raw materials, manufacturing of products, storage of finished goods, together with quality control and R&D laboratory. 

More From This Section

stock market live

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 150 pts; Nifty tests 24,700; FMCG, IT, Realty top losers; GMDC up 12%

Kaynes Technology share price

Here's why Kaynes Technology shares were in focus during today's trade

BSE, STOCK MARKETS

Indegene share price rises 2% in a weak market today; key details inside

Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL)

Why Axis Securities see 20% upside in Mahanagar Gas? Details here

bull markets, markets

M&M, Eternal, Muthoot Finance, L&T Finance from BSE 500 hit record highs

Topics : Stock Market IPOs SME IPOs BSE SME Markets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 1:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon