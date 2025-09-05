Austere Systems IPO Day 3 update: Subscription rises 41x, GMP at 42%

Austere Systems IPO Day 3 subscription status: The initial public offering (IPO) of software development company Austere Systems has entered its third day of the subscription window on September 5, 2025. The SME offering is a bookbuilding issue comprising a fresh issue of 2.8 million equity shares worth ₹15.57 crore. There is no offer for sale (OFS) component.
The public issue of Austere Systems has received a solid response from investors so far. As of 12:20 PM on Friday, the IPO has been oversubscribed over 40 times, receiving bids for 81.93 million equity shares compared to 2.03 million shares on offer.
The demand was led by non-institutional investors (NIIs) and retail investors, who oversubscribed to the portion reserved for them by 39.47 times and 61.79 times, respectively. However, the portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was booked only 3.52 times.
Austere Systems IPO GMP
On Friday, the unlisted shares of Austere were trading at ₹78 in the grey market, commanding a premium of ₹23 or 42 per cent compared to the upper end of the price band of ₹52 to ₹55.
Austere Systems IPO details
The company has set the lot size of 2,000 shares. A retail investor would require a minimum investment amount of ₹2,20,000 to bid for two lots at the upper price band.
The basis of allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Tuesday, September 9, 2025. Shares will be credited into the demat accounts of respective allottees on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. Shares of Austere Systems are scheduled to make their debut on the BSE SME platform on September 11, 2025.
Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the issue. GYR Capital Advisors is the book-running lead manager of the Austere Systems IPO.
According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise the net issue proceeds for funding working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.
About Austere Systems
Founded in 2015, Austere Systems specialises in an extensive array of services, including software development Software as a Service (SaaS), mobile application development, information technology solutions, database management, IT-enabled services, training and development, web development, web and portal operations, e-commerce platforms, ERP and MIS solutions, Data Analytics and AI Services, Process automation, Digital Transformation as well as data and document management storage. The company is also engaged in reselling software products and providing business process outsourcing and knowledge management solutions, alongside IT consulting and advisory services. It serves both international and domestic clients in the private and government sectors.