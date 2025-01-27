Business Standard

Home / Markets / News / Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One picks Zensar, Redington as stocks to buy today

Rajesh Bhosale of Angel One picks Zensar, Redington as stocks to buy today

Stocks to Buy: Zensar Technologies share price has been consolidating over the past few months but has relatively outperformed the market during this period

Rajesh Bhosale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 6:25 AM IST

Stocks to Buy Today, January 27, 2025:

 

NSE Scrip – ZENSARTECH

View - Bullish

Last Close – Rs 831

 
Zensar Technologies share price (Zensar Tech share) has been consolidating over the past few months but has relatively outperformed the market during this period. The share price faced resistance around the 820-level, but have closed above it, marking the highest weekly close. This breakout was accompanied by a strong bullish candle on the daily chart, supported by robust volumes. We anticipate this outperformance to persist in the near-term.

Hence, we recommend to BUY ZENSARTECH share around Rs 831 - 825 | Stop Loss: Rs 789 | Share price target: Rs 910

 

NSE Scrip – REDINGTON

View - Bullish

Last Close – Rs 223

 
The weekly chart indicates a breakout of a bullish continuation pattern known as the 'Inverse Head and Shoulders'. This breakout has led to the highest weekly close, highlighting the stock's inherent strength despite the challenging market conditions. Volume analysis reveals higher volumes during upmoves compared to downmoves, signaling strong buying interest. Additionally, Redington share price is trading well above the key moving averages, and positively placed oscillators further reinforce the bullish outlook, supporting the buy call.
 
 

Hence, we recommend to BUY REDINGTON share around Rs 223 - 220 | Stop Loss: Rs 212 | Share price target: Rs 253

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 6:24 AM IST

