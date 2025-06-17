Tuesday, June 17, 2025 | 02:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Raminfo share freezes in 20% upper circuit on securing this deal; details

Raminfo share freezes in 20% upper circuit on securing this deal; details

Raminfo shares surged in today's trade after the company announced it had secured a major order worth ₹474 crore from RRECL, through a consortium led by Raminfo.

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 1:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Raminfo share price: Technology solutions provider Raminfo shares were buzzing in trade on Tuesday, June 17, 2025, with the stock hitting 20 per cent upper limit at ₹92.66 per share. 
 
Around 1:40 PM, Raminfo shares continued to remain locked in the 20 per cent upper circuit at ₹92.66 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.31 per cent lower at 81,540.39 levels.
 

Why were Raminfo shares in demand today?

 
Raminfo shares surged in today’s trade after the company announced it had secured a major order worth ₹474 crore from the Rajasthan Renewable Energy Corporation Limited (RRECL), through a consortium led by Raminfo.
 
 
The order marks Raminfo’s foray into smart energy solutions aimed at building a green and sustainable future. As part of the project, the consortium will handle the design, supply, erection, testing, and commissioning of Rooftop Solar (RTS) Photovoltaic Power Projects. These systems will be installed on state government buildings and those of its undertakings across Rajasthan, under the Hybrid Annuity Mode (HAM), with a total capacity of 73 MW. The contract also includes comprehensive operation and maintenance (O&M) for 25 years.
 
L Srinath Reddy, managing director of Raminfo Limited, said, “Raminfo Limited will hold a 51 per cent stake in this project through its SPV Raminfo Green Energy Private Limited, which will execute the project with a total capacity of 73 MW. We offer reliable, innovative and affordable solar energy solutions. Our expertise and our unmatched project execution capabilities helps us deliver world class solutions with highest standards. Solar is one of the fastest-growing renewable energy sources in the world and, with our integrated rooftop solar solutions, we aim to lead the charge of India's energy revolution to achieve rooftop solar targets on state government buildings at various locations in Rajasthan.”

Raminfo formally entered the energy sector with the incorporation of Raminfo Green Energy Private Limited on May 5, 2025. The subsidiary operates in the electricity, gas, steam, and air-conditioning supply segment, focusing on solar-led sustainability.  ALSO READ: Eppeltone Engineers IPO Day 1 update: subscription rises 4x; GMP up 49%
 

India rooftop solar sector

 
The country’s rooftop solar sector is witnessing strong momentum, with installed capacity reaching 13.7 GW as of December 2024. The market is expected to expand majorly, potentially reaching a value of $4.46 billion by 2033. This growth is driven by supportive government policies, falling setup and storage costs, increased savings per unit, and rising awareness of solar benefits.
 
“Especially both Central Government, State Governments and private sectors investments in green energy is going to boost overall capacity addition in green energy which in turn is going to contribute for the rapid growth of the company,” Raminfo said.
 

About Raminfo

 
With 30 years of experience, Raminfo is a provider of e-governance and technology-driven solutions across India. 
 
The company operates in diverse sectors including government, fintech, healthcare, smart energy, IoT, analytics, and engineering. 
 
Raminfo has made a major impact in public services through initiatives in e-governance, smart lighting, telemedicine, agro-logistics, skill development, and education. 
 
Now evolving as Raminfo 2.0, the company is leveraging AI and Machine Learning to build integrated, multi-vertical ecosystems that drive innovation and sustainable growth.

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

