RateGain Travel share pops 6% on healthy Q4 results; check key numbers here

RateGain Travel share pops 6% on healthy Q4 results; check key numbers here

RateGain Travel share price rose on the back of robust March quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25) results.

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : May 26 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

RateGain Travel share price: RateGain Travel shares were in demand on the first trading day of the week i.e. Monday, May 26, 2025, with the scrip rallying up to 6.29 per cent to hit an intraday high of ₹537.20 per share.
 
At 1:51 PM, RateGain Travel shares continued to trade near day’s high level, up 5.66 per cent at ₹534 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.56 per cent higher at 82,175.72 level.

What triggered the rally in RatGain Travel share price on May 26?

The company’s operating revenue rose 1.9 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹260.6 crore, from ₹255.8 crore a year ago.
 
Profit after tax (PAT) soared 9.6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹54.8 crore in the March quarter of FY25, from ₹50 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

At the operating level, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) zoomed 11.7 per cent annually to ₹60.5 crore in Q4FY25, from ₹54.2 crore a year ago.
 
Subsequently, Ebitda margin expanded 200 basis points (bps) to 23.2 per cent, from 21.2 per cent a year ago.
 
Notably, RateGain's global team grew to 821 employees, with an attrition rate of 10.5 per cent.
 
Rohan Mittal, chief financial officer, RateGain Travel Technologies said, “We close out the year on a steady note, consolidating our position amidst a challenging demand environment and with a strong performance on margins. With a continued focus on disciplined execution and enhanced operational efficiency, the company has delivered a record margin of 23.2 per cent. The evolving macro landscape, with shifting demand patterns and increased volatility, continues to pose both challenges and opportunities.”
 
Mittal added, “Given our global positioning and the opportunity ahead of us, we will be investing in our GTM motion to enhance market reach and customer engagement. We remain committed to balancing nearterm profitability with long-term value creation, to deliver the best outcomes for all key stakeholders.” 
About RateGain Travel 

RateGain Travel Technologies is among the leading global providers of AI-driven SaaS solutions for the travel and hospitality industry. With a presence in over 100 countries, RateGain serves more than 3,200 customers and 700 partners, helping them boost revenue through customer acquisition, retention, and increased wallet share.
 
Founded in 2004, RateGain is one of the world’s largest processors of electronic transactions, pricing data, and travel intent signals. Its solutions empower revenue management, distribution, and marketing teams across a wide range of sectors—including hotels, airlines, online travel agencies, car rentals, cruises, ferries, and travel management companies—to achieve superior business outcomes. 
 
Today, RateGain partners with 26 of the top 30 hotel chains, 25 of the top 30 OTAs, 3 of the top 4 airlines, and all major car rental brands, including 16 Global Fortune 500 companies, to unlock new revenue opportunities every day.

First Published: May 26 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

