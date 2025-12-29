Ravelcare zooms 13% after NAV Capital VCC, Navbharat Investment buys stake

Ravelcare shares jumped 12.6 per cent on BSE, registering an intra-day high of ₹158.6 per share. The buying on the counter came a day after multiple bulk deals took place.
At 12:45 PM, Ravelcare’s share price was trading 8.7 per cent higher at ₹153 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.35 per cent at 84,745.97.
The company has a total market capitalisation of ₹104.94 crore. Its 52-week high was at ₹208.95, and its 52-week low was at ₹117.
Ravelcare bulk deal details
According to the BSE bulk deal data, NAV Capital VCC – NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund acquired 35,000 equity shares at ₹141.35 per share, while Navbharat Investment Opportunities Fund bought 50,000 shares at ₹136.45 per share. Additionally, Vineet Arora, the founder of both funds, picked up 35,000 shares at ₹140.04 per share.
As of December 7, 2025, the public shareholding in the company stood at 27.06 per cent. Navbharat Investment Opportunities Fund held 1.12 per cent stake, while AV Capital VCC, through NAV Capital Emerging Star, held a 2.04 per cent stake in Ravelcare, the beauty and personal care brand.
Also Read
Ravelcare IPO listing
Shares of Ravelcare made a stock market debut on December 8, listing at ₹201 apiece on the BSE SME platform, implying a premium of nearly 55 per cent over the IPO price of ₹130 apiece.
The initial public offering (IPO) of digital-first beauty and personal care (BPC) brand Ravelcare opened for subscription on Monday, December 1, 2025. The three-day subscription window for the maiden public offering will close on Wednesday, December 3, 2025
According to the red herring prospectus (RHP), the company plans to utilise ₹11.5 crore from the net issue proceeds for marketing and advertisement expenses toward enhancing the awareness and visibility of the brand, and ₹7.84 crore for setting up a new manufacturing facility located at Mauje-Peth in Amravati. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.
Incorporated in November 2018, Ravelcare is a digital-first beauty and personal care (BPC) brand offering a comprehensive range of haircare, skincare, bodycare, and scalp care products tailored to individual needs.
The company operates primarily through its website and online marketplaces such as Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra, along with quick commerce platforms like Blinkit. In FY 2024–25, Ravelcare expanded its presence internationally, catering to customers in the UAE, Australia, Canada, Germany, the USA, and Saudi Arabia.