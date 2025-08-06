Wednesday, August 06, 2025 | 02:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Raymond Realty shares see worst session since listing; here's why

Raymond Realty shares see worst session since listing; here's why

Raymond Realty shares saw their worst session since listing on the bourses, as the stock fell over 8 per cent on Wednesday

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Raymond Realty stock fell over 8 per cent

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2025 | 2:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of Raymond Realty saw their worst session since listing on the bourses as the stock fell over 8 per cent even after its profits more than doubled. 
 
The realty company's stock fell as much as 8.47 per cent during the day to ₹663.2 per share, the biggest intraday fall since its listing on July 1 this year, post its demerger with its parent. The stock was trading 7.8 per cent lower at ₹668.1 apiece, compared to a 0.16 per cent advance in Nifty 50 as of 1:45 PM. 
 
Shares of the company snapped a two-day gaining streak and currently trade at 2.4 times the average 30-day trading volume, according to Bloomberg. Since its listing in July, the stock has fallen by over 32 per cent, compared to a 3.8 per cent decline in the benchmark Nifty50. Raymond Realty has a total market capitalisation of ₹4,474.09 crore.  Track LIVE Stock Market Updates Here
 

Raymond Realty Q1 results  

The Mumbai-based firm's consolidated net profit for the first quarter of 2025-26 (Q1FY26) surged by 121.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹16.5 crore.
 
In its first quarterly earnings since demerger from Raymond Ltd on May 1, the company’s consolidated revenue for the quarter stood at ₹374.4 crore, up 188.7 per cent Y-o-Y.

Also Read

share market, stock market

Alembic Pharma dips 3% post Q1 results; MOFSL retains Neutral, here's why

stock market trading

This smallcap packaging stock gains 9% on posting Q1 results; details here

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

What's fuelling the stock price of Godfrey Phillips India? Up 106% in CY25

share market stock market trading

₹420-cr deal lifts Allied Digital share 6%; should you buy, sell or hold?

Gland Pharma

Gland Pharma shares jump 6% post Q1 show; should you buy, sell or hold?

 
However, on a like-for-like basis (post-demerger), the revenue dropped by 23 per cent Y-o-Y. Meanwhile, its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹41 crore, down by 39 per cent Y-o-Y.
 
"The main reason for Q1 (like-to-like performance) was that we had done a bumper Q3 and Q4 last year, and we were very low on inventory in Q1. The demand was very good, but we didn't have enough inventory to sell in Q1. We had to rush to get approvals and be ready for fresh launches," Harmohan Sahni, managing director (MD), Raymond Realty, said.    

Raymond Group demerger

The demerger of Raymond Realty was completed on May 1, 2025, and the record date was May 14, 2025, for the purpose of determining the eligible shareholders of Raymond to whom the equity shares of Raymond Realty were to be allotted as per the terms of the Scheme. According to the scheme of arrangements, each shareholder of Raymond received one share of Raymond Realty for every share held in Raymond.

About Raymond Realty

Raymond Realty has cemented its position amongst the home buyers in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). Raymond Realty stands as the crown jewel of the Group's transformation, a net debt-free, pure-play real estate entity that has rapidly ascended to become one of the Top 5 developers in the MMR. 
 

More From This Section

BLT Logistics IPO

Retail investors drive demand for BLT Logistics IPO; GMP rises to 51%

stock market, trading, stocks

Nifty50 earnings estimates under pressure in July; improves slightly MoM

rbi reserve bank of india

RBI holds repo repo at 5.5%: Analysts decode impact on markets, key sectors

Aditi Nayar, chief economist, Head-Research & Outreach, Icra

Evolution of growth-inflation dynamics unlikely to permit further rate cuts

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

What's fuelling the stock price of Godfrey Phillips India? Up 106% in CY25

Topics : The Smart Investor Buzzing stocks Markets Raymond Q1 results India Inc earnings EARNINGS Nifty Realty Index MARKETS TODAY Nifty50

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 06 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayEx Dividend TodayUttarkashi Cloudburst Explained NSDL IPO ListingUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon