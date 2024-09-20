RBI net buys $6.93 billion in July; forex reserve reaches new high

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) purchased a net total of $6.93 billion worth of foreign currency in July, according to its monthly bulletin. The RBI bought $23.56 billion and sold $16.63 billion of foreign currency in July.

The central bank had recorded a net sale of $2.10 billion in the spot market in June. It had net bought $3.47 billion in July 2023. In the previous financial year, the RBI net bought $41.27 billion.

The RBI’s net outstanding forward sales by the end of July stood at $9.10 billion, against $15.83 billion in June. The headline foreign exchange reserves, excluding the forward book, stood at $689 billion in the week ended September 13, data showed.