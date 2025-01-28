Record 2,461 stocks flash red as January marks worst stock corrections

January 2025 is shaping up to be the worst month on record for stock corrections, with 2,461 companies listed on the BSE seeing a drop in value, so far. This eclipses the previous high of 2,334 stocks in March 2024.

The ratio of advancing to declining stocks stands at 0.82 — only marginally better than February 2023’s 0.81. During March 2020, at the height of the Covid-induced market crisis, this ratio hit a low of 0.72.

The number of stocks correcting this month is 20 per cent higher than the two-year average of 2,043.

The broader BSE 500 index has