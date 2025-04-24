Thursday, April 24, 2025 | 03:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Motilal Oswal MF launches Infrastructure Fund: Here's all you need to know

Motilal Oswal MF launches Infrastructure Fund: Here's all you need to know

The investment objective of Motilal Oswal Infrastructure Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation

Mutual fund

SI Reporter New Delhi
Last Updated : Apr 24 2025 | 3:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Motilal Oswal Infrastructure Fund: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund has launched its Motilal Oswal Infrastructure Fund, an open-ended scheme following the infrastructure theme. The scheme opened for subscription on April 23 2025 and will close on May 7, 2025. 
 
The scheme's performance is measured against the Nifty Infrastructure Total Return Index. The index is designed to reflect the market behaviour and performance of companies that represent the infrastructure sector such as power, port, air, roads, railways, shipping and other utility services providers According to the riskometer, the principal invested in the scheme will be at very high risk. 
 
The investment objective of Motilal Oswal Infrastructure Fund is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by predominantly investing in equity and equity-related instruments of companies that are engaged directly or indirectly or are expected to benefit from the growth and development of the infrastructure sector in India. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized, according to the Scheme Information Document (SID).
 
 
Investors can invest a minimum amount of ₹500 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. The minimum additional investment amount will be ₹500 and in multiples of ₹1 thereafter. According to the SID, if the units are redeemed within three months from the day of allotment, an exit load of 1 per cent will be charged. However, no exit load will be charged if units are redeemed after three months from the date of allotment. 
 
Ajay Khandelwal, Bhalchandra Shinde, Rakesh Shetty and Sunil Sawant serve as the designated fund managers for the scheme. 

Prateek Agrawal, managing director and chief executive officer at Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company said, India's infrastructure growth is gaining momentum. Motilal Oswal Infrastructure Fund provides investors an opportunity to participate directly in this transformation across the infrastructure sector, aiming for long-term value. 
 
"As capital expenditure picks up across sectors like roads, railways, energy, urban, social and digital infrastructure, we believe this fund offers a compelling opportunity to participate in India’s infrastructure development journey," he added.
 
Motilal Oswal Infrastructure Fund: Who should invest?
According to the SID, the scheme is suitable for investors who are seeking capital appreciation over the long term and investing predominantly in equity or equity-related schemes of companies that are engaged directly or indirectly or expected to benefit from the growth and development of the Infrastructure sector in India. However, there can be no assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be realized.

