RPP Infra Projects up 3% on order win from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

RPP Infra Projects stock price: Stocks of construction company RPP Infra Projects rose up to 2.88 per cent to hit an intraday high of Rs 169.45 per share on Friday, November 22, 2024. 
 
The uptick in RPP Infra Projects stocks came after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 21.83 crore from Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Nuclear Recycle Board.
 
In an exchange filing, RPP Infra Projects said, “We inform you that RPP Infra Projects has received letter of acceptance for a new projects —construction of service supporting structures, RCC culverts, sewer line and associated works in between Building No. 503, 401, 306 & 307 at FRFCF project site at Kalpakkam in the state of Tamil Nadu for contract value of 21.83 crore (including GST). Yesterday, we received LOA through mail.”
 
 
The company will be responsible for the construction of service supporting structures, RCC culverts, sewer line and associated works in between Building NO 503, 401, 306 & 307 at FRFCF project site at Kalpakkam in the state of Tamilnadu.
 
The order needs to be executed in 18 months, RPP Infra Projects said. 
 
RPP Infra Projects Limited is an infrastructure and construction company, focussing on a wide range of projects including roads, urban infrastructure, and irrigation. The company undertakes major initiatives in the roads sector, such as the Bharat Mala and Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.  In urban infrastructure, RPP Infra Projects is involved in high-profile schemes like Swachh Bharat, Smart Cities, and metro rail systems. The company’s work in irrigation and river linking focuses on boosting agricultural productivity by improving water distribution across India's cultivated lands.
 
With a growing footprint in South India, RPP Infra Projects is actively engaged in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Telangana.

The market capitalisation of RPP Infra Projects is Rs 638.80 crore, according to BSE.
 
The 52-week high of RPP Infra Projects is Rs 235.45 per share while its 52-week low is Rs 89.13 apiece. 
 
At 12:25 PM, shares of RPP Infra Projects were trading 1.70 per cent higher at Rs 167.50 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 1.14 per cent higher at 78,038.38 levels.

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 12:30 PM IST

