Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 04:09 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee closes at fresh low for second straight session; ends at 88.79/$

Rupee closes at fresh low for second straight session; ends at 88.79/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency opened four paise lower at 88.79 on Tuesday against the greenback

Rupee, Indian Rupee

Photo: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 4:02 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee ended at a fresh closing low for the second consecutive session on Tuesday amid Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) continuing deliberations on its key interest rate decision.
 
The domestic currency opened four paise lower at 88.79 on Tuesday against the greenback, according to Bloomberg. The currency fell 3.71 per cent so far this year, while it hit an all-time low of 88.80 during the session. 
 
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) remain net sellers, pressuring equities, while the absence of progress on the Indo-US trade treaty has kept markets cautious ahead of the RBI policy outcome tomorrow, Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP, said. 
 
  
The MPC is expected to maintain the status quo at its October meeting, scheduled for September 29-October 1, according to a Business Standard poll. The domestic rate-setting panel kept the repo rate unchanged in August, following a 50-basis-point (bp) cut in June. Earlier, the panel had reduced the rate by 25 bps each in February and April after holding it steady for 11 consecutive meetings.   

Also Read

IPO

Gaudium IVF refiles IPO papers with Sebi; ups OFS portion to 9.49 million

JSW Infra, JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra falls 2% as unit receives GST notice; stock drops 8% in 4 days

TCI Express shares in focus

Motilal Oswal sounds near-term caution on TCI Express; Here's why

Blue Dart Express

Blue Dart Express sees steepest rally in 6 months; up 10% on price hike

Man Industries shares in focus

Man Industries shares sink 16% on Sebi ban; says financial impact minimal

 
Meanwhile, government bond yields rose on Monday due to the Centre’s increased borrowings through the 10-year bond in the October-March borrowing plan. 
 
The dollar index was trading lower as traders reacted to concerns about a possible US government shutdown from October 1. The measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies was down 0.14 per cent at 97.76.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices fell after US President Donald Trump and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to a 20-point plan to end the war in Gaza. Brent crude price was down 1.07 per cent at 67.24 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were lower by 1.12 per cent at 62.74 per barrel, as of 3:35 PM IST. 

More From This Section

Stock Market LIVE today, September 30, 2025

Stock Market Close: Sensex dips 97 pts, logs 8th straight loss ahead of RBI policy; Nifty at 24,611

Markets

Caution sets in: Equities fall, gold hits record amid US shutdown fears

The number of active investors on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) have jumped 44 per cent over the past one year to 47.9 million at the end of September 2024. The surge in active clients is underpinned by the rally in the markets, with the Nifty 50

Lumax Industries zooms 137% in 8 months; smallcap stock trades at new high

Hindustan Zinc

Hindustan Zinc, Vedanta up 3% each; Emkay attributes surge to silver prices

Roadster X series, Ola Electric

Ola Electric freezes at 5% upper circuit after 24% fall from September high

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil currency market

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11OG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon