Tuesday, September 30, 2025 | 03:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / IPO / Gaudium IVF refiles IPO papers with Sebi; ups OFS portion to 9.49 million

Gaudium IVF refiles IPO papers with Sebi; ups OFS portion to 9.49 million

Gaudium IVF IPO: Gaudium IVF offers a complete array of specialised fertility and reproductive health services

Gaudium IVF

Gaudium IVF IPO(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gaudium IVF IPO: Gaudium IVF and Women Health, a fertility and IVF service provider, has re-filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The offer comprises a fresh issue of up to 11.39 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 9.49 million shares by promoter Manika Khanna. 
 
Earlier, the company had proposed a larger fresh issue of 18.35 million equity shares and an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.53 million equity shares. While the overall offer size remains the same, the composition has shifted significantly, with the OFS portion increasing from 2.53 million shares to 9.49 million shares—an addition of nearly 6.96 million shares, indicating a higher promoter dilution in the current filing.
 
 
According to the DRHP, the company plans to use ₹50 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for funding capital expenditure for establishing 19 new IVF centres across India, and ₹20 crore for repayment or prepayment of debt. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes. 
 
Bigshare Services is the registrar of the offer. Sarthi Capital Advisors is the sole book-running lead manager. 

About Gaudium IVF

Incorporated in 2015, Gaudium IVF is engaged in IVF (In vitro fertilisation) treatment in India. The company has expanded into several states with a Hub & spoke model over the years. With a pan-India presence, the company operates more than 30 locations, which comprise 7 hubs (centres) and 28 spokes. The company has patients from several countries, including Canada, the United Kingdom, the United States, Kenya, South Africa and Oman. 

Also Read

initial public offerings, IPO

Vishvaraj Environment files DRHP to raise ₹2,250-cr via IPO; check details

initial public offering, IPO

India's 2025 IPO mopup set to cross ₹1 trillion despite weak equitiespremium

initial public offering, IPO

Elevate Campuses files DRHP with Sebi to raise ₹2,550 crore via IPO

Glottis IPO

Glottis IPO opens today: Here's everything you need to know before applying

initial public offerings, IPO

Saatvik Green Energy makes disappointing debut; GK Energy jumps 10%

 
Its main centres are located in major cities, including Delhi, Maharashtra (Mumbai), Punjab (Ludhiana), Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar), Bihar (Patna), and Karnataka (Bangalore).
 
Gaudium IVF offers a complete array of specialised fertility and reproductive health services. Its advanced treatments include In Vitro Fertilisation (IVF), Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI), Intrauterine Insemination (IUI), and ovulation induction. It also offers comprehensive gynaecological care, including PCOD/PCOS and endometriosis. Gaudium's facilities provide a comprehensive range of male infertility treatments, including advanced sperm retrieval
techniques.

Gaudium IVF financial overview

In the financial year 2024-25 (FY25), Gaudium reported a revenue from operations of ₹707.2 crore, up 47.7 per cent from ₹478.9 crore in the previous fiscal. The company reported a profit after tax (PAT) of ₹191.3 crore, up 85.4 per cent from ₹103.1 crore in FY24. The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹192.7 crore, up 48.5 per cent from ₹286.2 crore in the FY24.

More From This Section

initial public offerings, IPO

Virupaksha Organics files draft papers with Sebi for ₹740 crore IPO

Pace Digitek IPO

NIIs help Pace Digitek IPO sail through on final day; GMP holds at 2%

Advance Agrolife IPO

Advance Agrolife IPO opens: Check key details, GMP, dates, brokerage views

initial public offering, IPO

Jinkushal Industries IPO booked 65x; check allotment, GMP, listing date

Trualt Bioenergy IPO

Applied for Trualt Bioenergy IPO? Here's how to check allotment status

Topics : SEBI ipo filing IPOs Markets NSE ivf IPO market IPO activity

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2025 | 3:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBihar Final Voter ListTATA Capital IPOGold-Silver Price TodayOctober MPC Meeting Date TimeInd vs SL ICC Women's World Cup Playing 11ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Schedule Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon