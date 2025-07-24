Thursday, July 24, 2025 | 03:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Rupee reverses early gains amid oil price surge; ends flat at 86.41/$

Rupee reverses early gains amid oil price surge; ends flat at 86.41/$

Indian Rupee today: The domestic currency closed flat at 86.41 against the dollar on Thursday, according to Bloomberg

Indian rupees, Currency, rupee

| Image Credit: Bloomberg

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Indian Rupee reversed early gains on Thursday to end near the one-month low mark, amid a rise in crude oil prices and a firm dollar index. 
 
The domestic currency closed flat at 86.41 against the dollar on Thursday, according to Bloomberg. This comes after the unit opened nine paise stronger during the session. The rupee has witnessed nearly 0.95 per cent depreciation in the current calendar year. 
 
The currency opened strongly supported by a weaker dollar index near 97.30 in early trade, but, as the dollar index began to recover intraday, the rupee gave up its gains, according to Jateen Trivedi, VP research analyst - commodity and currency at LKP Securities. "Market participants remain cautious ahead of next week’s US Federal Reserve policy decision, which is expected to provide further direction. The rupee is likely to trade in a range of 85.85–86.65 in the near term." 
 
 
The Real Effective Exchange Rate (REER) for June stood at 100.36, indicating that the rupee is fairly valued. However, after the recent appreciation in other currencies, the rupee may now be slightly undervalued, according to Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director at Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP. A REER value above 100 indicates an appreciation of the rupee relative to the base year, potentially making Indian exports less competitive.

Also Read

Stock market

Smallcap stock under ₹300 falls 8% post Q1 earnings; check details

initial public offerings, IPO

GNG Electronics IPO Day 2 update: Subscription rises 18x, GMP at 42%

ipo market listing share market

Kacholia, SRK-backed Sri Lotus IPO sets price band: All you should know

BEML. Defence PSU, BEML

BEML shares gain 3% on ₹294 crore order win; details here

PremiumIndian equities, Sensex, Nifty, Trump tariff threat, HDFC Bank, RIL, TCS, market decline, trade tensions, FPI selling, earnings season

IEX tanks 23%: Brokerages decode what CERC's nod to 'market coupling' mean

 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) net bought $1.76 billion in May, after a net sell of $1.6 billion in April. The central bank bought $9.12 billion, while it sold $7.36 billion of foreign currency in May. 
 
Meanwhile, most equity markets in Asia rose amid optimism fueled by the US-Japan trade deal and positive signals pointing to a potential agreement with the European Union. The EU and US are moving towards a trade agreement that could include a 15 per cent US baseline tariff on all EU exports, as per reports. The dollar index, a measure of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was up 0.2 per cent at 97.38.
 
In commodities, crude oil prices advanced, with investors looking to the US trade talks progress and low inventory levels. Brent crude price was up 1.26 per cent at 69.37 per barrel, while WTI crude prices were higher by 1.38 per cent at 66.15, as of 3:35 PM IST. 
 

More From This Section

markets, Sensex, nifty

Stock market close highlights: Sensex drops 542 pts, Nifty at 25,062; IT, realty weigh

Canara Bank

Select PSU banks gain up to 4%; Canara, Indian Bank near 52-week highs

IPO, Initial public offerings

Indiqube Spaces IPO fully subscribed on Day 2, retail investors lead demand

Credit cards news

India credit, charge card payment market to cross $300bn in 2025: Report

bull markets, markets

This smallcap steelmaker share skyrockets 19%; what's behind the rally?

Topics : Markets Rupee Indian rupee Rupee vs dollar US Dollar Brent crude oil

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 24 2025 | 3:42 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDr Reddys Laboratories Q1 ResultBrigade Hotel Ventures IPOParliament Monsoon Session LIVESavy Infra IPOQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon