BEML shares gain 3% on ₹294 crore order win; details here

Shares of BEML Ltd. rose over 3 per cent on Thursday after the company bagged a ₹294 crore order from the Ministry of Defence for HMV 6X6 supply.
The construction vehicle maker's stock rose as much as 3.2 per cent during the day to ₹4,423.2 per share. The stock pared gains to trade 0.8 per cent higher at ₹4,322 apiece, compared to a 0.7 per cent decline in Nifty 50 as of 12:15 PM.
Shares of the company snapped a six-straight-day days of losing streak and dropped over 10 per cent from their June highs. The counter has risen 6.2 per cent this year, compared to a 6.5 per cent advance in the benchmark Nifty 50. BEML has a total market capitalisation of ₹18,002.71 crore, according to BSE data.
BEML's ₹294 crore order win
The company secured an order from the Ministry of Defence for the supply of HMV 6x6 vehicles, with a contract value of approximately Rs 293.82 crore, according to an exchange filing on Wednesday.
The vehicles will primarily be manufactured at BEML's Palakkad and Mysore plants, with additional production to be undertaken at other divisions based on operational feasibility. Designed to deliver high reliability and versatility, the 6x6 HMVs are built to operate effectively in extreme terrains, diverse climatic conditions and at high altitudes.
"This order showcases BEML's expertise and capacity in delivering advanced indigenous products that enhance India's defence infrastructure," said Shantanu Roy, chairman and managing director of BEML.
BEML stock split
The company said earlier this week that the board of directors has greenlit the proposal for a stock split in the ratio of 1:2. A stock split increases the number of outstanding shares in the market without adjusting the value of an investor's total holdings.
BEML financials
BEML reported a double-digit surge of 12 per cent in its profit after tax (PAT) to ₹287.5 crore in the fourth quarter of the financial year 2024-2025 (Q4FY25), from ₹256.80 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹1,652.53 crore in Q4FY25, up by 9.18 per cent from ₹1,513.65 crore reported in Q4FY24.
About BEML
BEML Limited, formerly known as Bharat Earth Movers Limited, is an Indian public sector undertaking established in May 1964 and headquartered in Bengaluru.
The company is a key player in India’s infrastructure and defence sectors, manufacturing heavy equipment for mining, construction, defense, and rail & metro applications. It operates through three core business verticals, Defence and Aerospace, Mining and Construction, and Rail and Metro.