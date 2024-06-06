RVNL, Century Textiles, Uno Minda, HAL among six stocks to watch on June 06

Stocks to watch on Thursday, June 06, 2024: Indian markets are expected to open flat to positive on Thursday. GIFT Nifty futures indicated a volatile start, quoting only 25 points higher against Nifty50 futures at 22,667.

Investor anxiety may ease as political uncertainty in New Delhi dissipates, with the BJP-led NDA Alliance declaring Narendra Modi's upcoming oath-taking ceremony on June 08, 2024, for his third consecutive term as Prime Minister.

In Asia-Pacific, markets showed an upward trend, with Japan's Nikkei 225 rising 1.02 per cent, the Topix index climbing 0.59 per cent, and South Korea's Kospi edging up by 1.03 per cent. Hang Seng index futures in Hong Kong were trading 0.85 per cent higher at 18,581 levels.

Overnight in the US, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added by 0.25 per cent. Similarly, the S&P 500 rose by 1.18 per cent, and the Nasdaq Composite advanced by 1.96 per cent.

Meanwhile, domestically below are some stocks to track on June 06:

RVNL: State-owned Railway Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) received an order worth of around Rs 390 crore from the Indian Railways.

Century Textiles And Industries: The company’s arm Birla Estates formed a joint venture with Barmalt India for a Rs 5,000-crore luxury housing project in Gurugram.

UNO Minda: It has entered into a technology licensing agreement with Lnovance for combined charging units and high-voltage EV products.

HAL: Hindustan Aeronautics saw the inauguration of state-of-the-art propellant tank production and computer numerical control machining facilities at its Aerospace Division by ISRO Chairman S. Somanath, enhancing rocket manufacturing capacity.

Oil and Gas Stocks: Oil hovers near a four-month low as higher US inventories add to bearish sentiment. Crude oil inventories rose 1.23 million barrels, according to EIA.

Kothari Industrial Corp: The company signed pact with France's Royer Group to bring Kickers brand of products to India.