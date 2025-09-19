Friday, September 19, 2025 | 08:23 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Saatvik Green Energy IPO opens today: GMP up 14%; should you apply or not?

Saatvik Green Energy IPO opens today: GMP up 14%; should you apply or not?

Saatvik Green Energy IPO includes a fresh issue of 15.05 million equity shares totaling ₹700 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.3 million equity shares totaling ₹200 crore

Saatvik Green Energy IPO

Saatvik Green Energy is a manufacturer of modules

Devanshu Singla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 8:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Saatvik Green Energy IPO: Saatvik Green Energy, a solar module manufacturer, is set to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on September 19, 2025. The company aims to raise around ₹900 crore through the issuance of 19.35 million new equity shares. 
The mainline offering includes a fresh issue of 15.05 million equity shares totaling ₹700 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 4.3 million equity shares totaling ₹200 crore. For investor allocation, 50 per cent of the issue size is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 35 per cent for retail investors, and 10 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) such as HNIs. 
 
Ahead of the opening of the issue, Saatvik Green Energy raised ₹269 crore from anchor investors. The company has allotted 5.79 million equity shares to nine funds at ₹465 apiece, according to a circular uploaded on the BSE website. HDFC Mutual Fund (MF), Nippon India MF, Bandhan MF, 360 One, 3P India, and SBI General Insurance Company participated in the anchor round.  Saatvik Green Energy IPO - Key Risks, Strengths You Must Know

Should you subscribe to the Saatvik Green Energy IPO?

SBI Securities: Subscribe

Saatvik Green Energy has a total installed capacity of 4.8 GW. The company plans to establish an integrated cell and module manufacturing facility in Odisha, with a cell production capacity of 4.8 GW expected by FY27 and a module production capacity of 4 GW anticipated by FY26.  
Historically, the company recorded a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 88 per cent/365 per cent/572 per cent in Revenue/Ebitda/PAT, respectively, during the FY23-FY25 period, showcasing the company’s robust financial performance, SBI Securities said in a note. 

Also Read

Upcoming IPO 2025 list

IPO frenzy: 174 companies plan to raise ₹2.84-trn amid investor caution

IPO, Initial public offerings

GK Energy IPO opens on Sept 19; GMP at 29%: Here's all you need to know

ipo market listing share market

Anand Rathi Share sets IPO price band at ₹393-414; to raise ₹745 crore

ipo market listing share market

Ivalue Infosolutions IPO invites bids: GMP at 5%; should you subscribe?

cars, used cars, road, safety, traffic

India's top used-car startups line up for IPOs worth over $1 billion

"At the upper price band of ₹465, Saatvik Green Energy is valued at FY25 P/E multiple of 27.6x based on its post-issue capital," the brokerage said.
 
SBI Securities recommended investors to 'Subscribe' to the issue at the cut-off price.  CHECK EURO PRATIK SALES IPO ALLOTMENT STATUS HERE

Arihant Capital: Subscribe for long term

Arihant Capital analysts note that the company's strong growth is driven by a diversified and high-profile customer base in utility, commercial, industrial, and export markets, including clients such as JSW Neo Energy, Shree Cement, and SJVN Green Energy, with the top five customers accounting for 44 per cent of FY25 revenues. 
 
"Key strengths include its integrated solar photovoltaic module manufacturing and EPC capabilities, strong order book, established relationships with large domestic and global customers, and presence across India, North America, Africa, and South Asia," the brokerage said in a note. 
 
At the upper band of ₹465, the issue is valued at a P/E ratio of 27.6x, based on FY25 EPS of ₹16.8. 
 
Arihant Capital has assigned a 'Subscribe for long term' rating for this issue.

Saatvik Green Energy IPO GMP

According to sources monitoring the grey market, unlisted shares of Saatvik Green Energy were trading at ₹530 on September 19, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of ₹65 or 14 per cent against the upper end of the IPO price band, which is set at ₹442 to ₹465.

Here are the key details of Saatvik Green Energy IPO:

The Saatvik Green Energy IPO is open for subscription over a three-day window, set to close on Tuesday, September 23. The share allotment process is expected to be completed by Wednesday, September 24. The successful allottees will receive the company's shares in their demat account on Thursday, September 25. 
 
The company's shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the NSE and BSE on Friday, September 26.
 
The IPO is priced in the range of ₹442 to ₹465 per share, with a lot size of 32 shares. At the upper price of ₹465, a retail investor will need ₹14,880 for one lot. The maximum investment allowed for retail buyers is 13 lots (416 shares), which amounts to ₹1,93,440.
 
Kfin Technologies is the registrar of the IPO. DAM Capital Advisors, Ambit, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book-running lead managers.
 
According to the RHP, the company plans to utilise ₹10.8 crore from the net fresh issue proceeds for repayment or prepayment of debt, ₹166.4 crore for 166.43 crore for investment in its wholly owned Subsidiary, Saatvik Solar Industries, and ₹477.22 crore for setting up a 4 GW solar PV module manufacturing facility in Odisha. The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia gains; BOJ rate decision, Ivalue, Euro Pratik IPOs eyed

Stocks to watch, Sept 19

Stocks to Watch today: Adani Ent, Vedanta, Texmaco, Metropolis, JSW Energy

Euro Pratik Sales IPO

Euro Pratik Sales IPO allotment: Step-by-step guide to check status online

bonds

Bloomberg seeks investor feedback on adding Indian bonds to global index

midcap

Analyst suggests 'Bull Spread' on Midcap Nifty Sept expiry; check strategy

Topics : Stock Market Sensex IPO Analysis IPOs IPO GMP IPO REVIEW Markets BSE

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 7:56 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon